The Amity Affliction has parted ways with Ahren Stringer.

The Australia post-hardcore band breaks its silence on the situation with the talismanic bass player and clean vocalist, by way of a carefully-worded statement detailing a “completely broken down” relationship.

“Ahren will no longer be touring or recording with The Amity Affliction,” reads the message posted Friday night, February 14th to the group’s socials.

In the message, signed off by continuing band members Joel Birch, Dan Brown and Joe Longobardi, The Amity Affliction insists that the problems are beyond repair. “We acknowledge that we have all had our fair share of issues over the years. But sadly, over time the relationship between Ahren and the band has completely broken down while he has been dealing with challenging elements of his personal life,” the statement continues.

“The band have had to cancel tours and pass on many opportunities in hopes of supporting Ahren, but moving forward we find it impossible to continue to tolerate certain behaviours that have been directed at ourselves and those close to us. Ahren has made it very clear on numerous occasions that he does not enjoy or want to continue touring.”

It’s a sad divorce, announced on Valentine’s Day.

For fans tracking the band, those issues have been impossible to ignore. The leadup to the chart-topping Gympie, Queensland act’s 2024 European tour was anything but steady, with Stringer initially insisting he was in the touring camp, when he had earlier been sidelined. It turned out, he was benched.

Both parties spoke on the situation , though the separate versions of events didn’t match up.

Prior to that, AA and Stringer, who has battled with substance abuse and mental health issues, had abruptly parted ways whilst touring North America, with True North’s Tim Beken recruited into the group as cover for their remaining dates.