The Amity Affliction have announced an extensive regional Australian tour, set to kick off in February 2026.

The band will be hitting 21 dates spread across Queensland, NSW, Tasmania, Victoria, and South Australia, with support from In Hearts Wake, Redhook and headwreck. See below for the full tour dates.

Following the cancellation of Park Waves festival earlier this month, the upcoming tour gives fans in regional centres another chance to catch the metalcore outfit before they head back to the US for a tour in April. The touring festival, founded by Parkway Drive, was created to provide regional fans access to the band. Parkway Drive’s frontman Winston McCall described it as “the access we never had as kids”.

The Amity Affliction were due to headline alongside Parkway Drive, as well as Northlane, Alpha Wolf, Story of the Year, and more.

Instead, their regional tour will kick off on Thursday, February 12th on the Gold Coast, before making its way across the country. It will wrap up in Adelaide on Saturday, March 21st.

Tickets are on sale now here.

Earlier this year The Amity Affliction released their latest single “All That I Remember” to widespread support from the industry and fans alike, marking the bands first release with new bass player and clean vocalist Jonny Reeves. Reeves replaced Ahren Stringer, who the band parted ways with in February.

For many Australian fans across the country, this will be their first chance to see the band in its new form, an exciting prospect for them as they look towards a busy 2026, which includes a slot at the 2026 Sonic Temple Festival.

The Amity Affliction have become one of Australia’s premiere heavy acts over the past 2 decades; with eight studio albums under their belt (including 5 albums that have hit No. 1 on the ARIA Charts), 7 ARIA nominations, countless sell out tours across Australia, the US, UK and Europe, and over one billion streams to their name.

THE AMITY AFFLICTION REGIONAL TOUR 2026

Thursday, February 12th

Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, February 13th

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Saturday, February 14th

Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Wednesday, February 18th

McGuires Hotel, Mackay QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Thursday, February 19th

Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, February 20th

JCU, Townsville QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Saturday, February 21st

Ellis Beach Bar & Grill, Cairns QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Wednesday, February 25th

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook

Thursday, February 26th

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, February 27th

Wests, Tamworth NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Saturday, February 28th

Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Thursday, March 5th

Panthers, Penrith NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook

Friday, March 6th

UOW Hall, Wollongong NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Saturday, March 7th

Woodport Hotel, Central Coast NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Wednesday, March 11th

Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, March 13th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

with headwreck

Saturday, March 14th

Forth Pub, Forth TAS

with headwreck

Wednesday, March 18th

Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Thursday, March 19th

The Deck, Traralgon VIC

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, March 20th

The Pier, Frankston VIC

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook

Saturday, March 21st

Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA

with Redhook