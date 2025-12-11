The Amity Affliction have announced an extensive regional Australian tour, set to kick off in February 2026.
The band will be hitting 21 dates spread across Queensland, NSW, Tasmania, Victoria, and South Australia, with support from In Hearts Wake, Redhook and headwreck. See below for the full tour dates.
Following the cancellation of Park Waves festival earlier this month, the upcoming tour gives fans in regional centres another chance to catch the metalcore outfit before they head back to the US for a tour in April. The touring festival, founded by Parkway Drive, was created to provide regional fans access to the band. Parkway Drive’s frontman Winston McCall described it as “the access we never had as kids”.
The Amity Affliction were due to headline alongside Parkway Drive, as well as Northlane, Alpha Wolf, Story of the Year, and more.
Instead, their regional tour will kick off on Thursday, February 12th on the Gold Coast, before making its way across the country. It will wrap up in Adelaide on Saturday, March 21st.
Tickets are on sale now here.
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.View this post on Instagram
Earlier this year The Amity Affliction released their latest single “All That I Remember” to widespread support from the industry and fans alike, marking the bands first release with new bass player and clean vocalist Jonny Reeves. Reeves replaced Ahren Stringer, who the band parted ways with in February.
For many Australian fans across the country, this will be their first chance to see the band in its new form, an exciting prospect for them as they look towards a busy 2026, which includes a slot at the 2026 Sonic Temple Festival.
The Amity Affliction have become one of Australia’s premiere heavy acts over the past 2 decades; with eight studio albums under their belt (including 5 albums that have hit No. 1 on the ARIA Charts), 7 ARIA nominations, countless sell out tours across Australia, the US, UK and Europe, and over one billion streams to their name.
THE AMITY AFFLICTION REGIONAL TOUR 2026
Thursday, February 12th
Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, February 13th
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Saturday, February 14th
Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Wednesday, February 18th
McGuires Hotel, Mackay QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Thursday, February 19th
Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, February 20th
JCU, Townsville QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Saturday, February 21st
Ellis Beach Bar & Grill, Cairns QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Wednesday, February 25th
Dee Why RSL, Dee Why NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook
Thursday, February 26th
Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, February 27th
Wests, Tamworth NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Saturday, February 28th
Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Thursday, March 5th
Panthers, Penrith NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook
Friday, March 6th
UOW Hall, Wollongong NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Saturday, March 7th
Woodport Hotel, Central Coast NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Wednesday, March 11th
Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, March 13th
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
with headwreck
Saturday, March 14th
Forth Pub, Forth TAS
with headwreck
Wednesday, March 18th
Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Thursday, March 19th
The Deck, Traralgon VIC
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, March 20th
The Pier, Frankston VIC
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook
Saturday, March 21st
Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA
with Redhook