The Amity Affliction have announced a new studio album – the first to feature bassist and clean vocalist Jonny Reeves.

Released via Pure Noise Records on April 24th, the long-awaited new studio album House of Cards is set to reaffirm the band’s status as one of heavy music’s most dynamic groups.

Frontman Joel birth’s vocals, with their signature fusion of intense and open lyricism, is bolstered by arrangements and vocal duality provided by the band. It is the first to feature Jonny Reeves, who became a permanent addition to the lineup last year. He replaced Ahren Stringer, who the band parted ways with in February last year.

Today, The Amity Affliction have shared a first taste of the new album with its title track. Penned by Birch for his brother and sister (and himself), the song takes stock of the relationship shared with their mother – a central figure at the heart of House of Cards.

Open about the difficult nature of the relationship shared between mother and children, Birch unpacked the thematic nature of the single: “Our mother died in 2024 and none of us had a healthy relationship with her. She was very self-involved, aggressive, abusive in our early years and in her later years, spent a good amount of time trying to put a wedge between the three of us,” he explained. “Thankfully once she passed, the three of us actually became closer as we realised we had individual, but shared trauma related to her.”

Released alongside the track, is the music video for “House Of Cards,” directed by Daniel Daly. Watch it below.

The single, both as an individual entry and as part of the album’s broader tapestry, is a strong moment of acknowledging trauma but in doing so, navigating it with a redefined perspective on life and human relationships. It is a song that matches its sonic intensity with emotional weight threaded through its poignant words.

Australian fans won’t be waiting long to see The Amity Affliction back in action, with the band’s 21 date regional tour with favourites In Hearts Wake and Redhook kicking off in Queensland this week. The extensive tour will have the band on the road through to March, a perfect primer leading into the album release and their return to North America in April.

In addition to their current Australian tour dates, they have also been announced as part of the Hellbound II heavy metal cruise in 2027, where they will perform alongside heavyweights including Parkway Drive, Alpha Wolf, I Killed the Prom Queen, and Thy Art is Murder.

The Amity Affliction’s “House of Cards” is out now. For tour and ticket information, see here.

