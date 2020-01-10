A bunch of the finest names in the Australian heavy music scene will be joining forces to raise funds for bushfire relief. The Amity Affliction announced that they were cooking up a special benefit show on January 8th, with details to follow soon. Now, the band have revealed what they had up their sleeves and it is quite simply monolithic.

The Amity Affliction will alight The Corner Hotel in Melbourne on January 20th, and they’re bringing a bunch of the brightest band’s in the business along for the ride. The band will be joined by metalcore royalty Northlane, pop-punk prodigies Tonight Alive, nü-metal revivalists Ocean Grove, and Windwaker.

To see all these bands play an 800 cap venue is going to be a simply bone-crushing affair. Tickets for the show go on sale Monday from 9 am via The Corner Hotel. Head here for more information.

Yesterday, The Amity Affliction announced their seventh studio album, Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them, set for release on February 21.

“This album is a result of our re-found love for heavy music.” The band revealed in a joint statement. “We wanted to make a heavier album to back up our most recent releases to let our fans know that we understand what the majority want to hear from us. We have experimented creatively over the years and are now able to apply what we’ve learnt to what we consider the perfect blend of Amity new and old.”

The band also dropped a fresh new single and music video, which you can check out below.

Watch: The Amity Affliction – ‘Soak Me In Bleach’

Amity joins the likes of Hockey Dad, Luca Brasi, Gang Of Youths and a bunch more in announcing one-off benefit shows check out or list of bush fire benefit gigs here.