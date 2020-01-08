The Amity Affliction is the latest Aussie group to throw on a bush fire benefit show, in response to the devastating bush fires currently affecting the country.

“We will be playing a benefit show to help out everyone effected [sic] by the fires,” they announced on Twitter.

“It will be in Melbourne on Monday, Jan 20. More details to follow soon!”

We will be playing a benefit show to help out everyone effected by the fires. It will be in Melbourne on Monday Jan 20. More details to follow soon! — The Amity Affliction (@amityaffliction) January 5, 2020

Amity joins the likes of Hockey Dad, Luca Brasi, Gang Of Youths and dozens more in announcing one-off benefit shows in response to the horror fire season which has seen over 20 people lose their lives, and RFS volunteers pushed beyond exhaustion. Check out or list of bush fire benefit gigs here.

In addition to shows, a stack of local and international artists have donated funds towards the fire relief effort, with Elton John recently pledging $1 million to match the $1 million already donated by Chris Hemsworth and his family.

Other celebrities, such as our own Russell Crowe have used their platform on red carpets and at awards nights to raise awareness about the fires at home, which have resulted in the cancellation of numerous music events over the summer.

Meanwhile, Meatloaf is adamant that climate change doesn’t exist. Go figure.

If you’re not in Melbourne on Jan 20th, you can catch Amity performing in regional centres around the country this month. Find remaining tickets and info here.