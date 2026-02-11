The Amity Affliction are set to hit the road this week for an extensive run through regional Australia – a tour frontman Joel Birch says feels like a return to the band’s roots.
The band will be playing over 20 shows, kicking off this Friday (February 13th), spread across Queensland, NSW, Tasmania, Victoria, and South Australia, with support from In Hearts Wake, Redhook and headwreck. It came after Park Waves, a regional touring festival created by Parkway Drive that The Amity Affliction were set to co-headline, was cancelled.
In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Birch said the tour hopes to give back to towns like Mackay, Airlie Beach, and Tamworth, that he still considers foundational to Amity’s identity.
“We’re a regional band,” he explained, reflecting on their beginnings in Gympie, Queensland. “Those kids don’t get every show. When you go there, it means more.”
On the road through to March, the tour is a perfect primer leading into The Amity Affliction’s album release and their return to North America in April. See below for the full tour dates.
The album, House of Cards, will be released via Pure Noise Records on April 24th, and is set to reaffirm the band’s status as one of heavy music’s most dynamic groups.
It is the first to feature bassist and clean vocalist Jonny Reeves, who became a permanent addition to the lineup last year. He replaced Ahren Stringer, who the band parted ways with in February last year.
Love Music?
Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.
The tour will also introduce fans to unreleased material, including “House of Cards”, “Bleed”, “Heaven Sent”, and a track titled “Kickboxer”. The first show lands on Birch’s son’s birthday, in the place he now calls home. “I get to spend the day with him and then go play a show,” Birch told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s perfect.”
In addition to their current Australian tour dates, they have also been announced as part of the Hellbound II heavy metal cruise in 2027, where they will perform alongside heavyweights including Parkway Drive, Alpha Wolf, I Killed the Prom Queen, and Thy Art is Murder.
THE AMITY AFFLICTION REGIONAL TOUR 2026
Friday, February 13th
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Saturday, February 14th
Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Sunday, February 15th
Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Wednesday, February 18th
McGuires Hotel, Mackay QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Thursday, February 19th
Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, February 20th
JCU, Townsville QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Saturday, February 21st
Ellis Beach Bar & Grill, Cairns QLD
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Wednesday, February 25th
Dee Why RSL, Dee Why NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook
Thursday, February 26th
Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, February 27th
Wests, Tamworth NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Saturday, February 28th
Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Thursday, March 5th
Panthers, Penrith NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook
Friday, March 6th
UOW Hall, Wollongong NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Saturday, March 7th
Woodport Hotel, Central Coast NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Wednesday, March 11th
Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, March 13th
Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS
with headwreck
Saturday, March 14th
Forth Pub, Forth TAS
with headwreck
Wednesday, March 18th
Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Thursday, March 19th
The Deck, Traralgon VIC
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck
Friday, March 20th
The Pier, Frankston VIC
with In Hearts Wake, Redhook
Saturday, March 21st
Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA
with Redhook