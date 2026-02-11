The Amity Affliction are set to hit the road this week for an extensive run through regional Australia – a tour frontman Joel Birch says feels like a return to the band’s roots.

The band will be playing over 20 shows, kicking off this Friday (February 13th), spread across Queensland, NSW, Tasmania, Victoria, and South Australia, with support from In Hearts Wake, Redhook and headwreck. It came after Park Waves, a regional touring festival created by Parkway Drive that The Amity Affliction were set to co-headline, was cancelled.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone AU/NZ, Birch said the tour hopes to give back to towns like Mackay, Airlie Beach, and Tamworth, that he still considers foundational to Amity’s identity.

“We’re a regional band,” he explained, reflecting on their beginnings in Gympie, Queensland. “Those kids don’t get every show. When you go there, it means more.”

On the road through to March, the tour is a perfect primer leading into The Amity Affliction’s album release and their return to North America in April. See below for the full tour dates.

The album, House of Cards, will be released via Pure Noise Records on April 24th, and is set to reaffirm the band’s status as one of heavy music’s most dynamic groups.

It is the first to feature bassist and clean vocalist Jonny Reeves, who became a permanent addition to the lineup last year. He replaced Ahren Stringer, who the band parted ways with in February last year.

The tour will also introduce fans to unreleased material, including “House of Cards”, “Bleed”, “Heaven Sent”, and a track titled “Kickboxer”. The first show lands on Birch’s son’s birthday, in the place he now calls home. “I get to spend the day with him and then go play a show,” Birch told Rolling Stone AU/NZ. “It’s perfect.”

In addition to their current Australian tour dates, they have also been announced as part of the Hellbound II heavy metal cruise in 2027, where they will perform alongside heavyweights including Parkway Drive, Alpha Wolf, I Killed the Prom Queen, and Thy Art is Murder.

THE AMITY AFFLICTION REGIONAL TOUR 2026

Friday, February 13th

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Saturday, February 14th

Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Sunday, February 15th

Miami Marketta Laneway, Gold Coast QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Wednesday, February 18th

McGuires Hotel, Mackay QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Thursday, February 19th

Magnums, Airlie Beach QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, February 20th

JCU, Townsville QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Saturday, February 21st

Ellis Beach Bar & Grill, Cairns QLD

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Wednesday, February 25th

Dee Why RSL, Dee Why NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook

Thursday, February 26th

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, February 27th

Wests, Tamworth NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Saturday, February 28th

Jetty Beach House, Coffs Harbour NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Thursday, March 5th

Panthers, Penrith NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook

Friday, March 6th

UOW Hall, Wollongong NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Saturday, March 7th

Woodport Hotel, Central Coast NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Wednesday, March 11th

Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, March 13th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

with headwreck

Saturday, March 14th

Forth Pub, Forth TAS

with headwreck

Wednesday, March 18th

Eureka Hotel, Geelong VIC

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Thursday, March 19th

The Deck, Traralgon VIC

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook, headwreck

Friday, March 20th

The Pier, Frankston VIC

with In Hearts Wake, Redhook

Saturday, March 21st

Bridgeway Hotel, Adelaide SA

with Redhook