Six months on from their stunning Disintegration performance as part of Sydney’s Vivid LIVE festival, The Cure have shared Director’s Cut of their sold-out show.

Earlier this year, it was announced that The Cure would be making their return to Australia for the first time since Splendour In The Grass 2016.

Performing as part of the 2019 edition of Vivid LIVE, the gothic rock legends took up residency at the Sydney Opera House later in May for a series of five highly-anticipated sold-out shows.

With fans from all over the world trying to get their hands on tickets, these shows were undoubtedly in high demand. However, to make things a little easier for those who missed out, it was revealed that the final show of the tour was set to be live-streamed on YouTube.

Directed by British director Nick Wickham (Foo Fighters, Beyoncé, Madonna, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and countless others), this meant that the rare chance for fans to watch The Cure in action was in safe hands.

Check out The Cure’s performance of ‘Plainsong’:

Now though, The Cure have shared a few Director’s Cut videos of the performance, hinting at a much wider release somewhere down the line.

Sharing video of the group’s songs ‘Plainsong’, ‘Pictures Of You’, and ‘Disintegration’, the never-before-seen footage offers fans an incredible chance to witness this stunning performance once again.

“Our five shows at the Sydney Opera House in May 2019 – celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the 1989 album Disintegration – are among the most memorable we have ever played – indeed, our entire Sydney trip was like a wonderful dream,” Robert Smith explained.

“I am so happy the final night of the run was captured in such expressive style by our longtime friend and director Nick Wickham – the release of the whole concert can’t be too far away…”

Check out The Cure’s performance of ‘Pictures Of You’:

In related news, The Cure revealed that while they’ll soon release their first record since 2008, fans can also expect another pair of albums at some point too.

“The second album, which I already have more advanced, refers to much freer pieces and with a more pronounced, stronger sound, and that to record them has to be live, yes, with that experience of putting together a concept based on the interpretation of the moment,” Smith explained back in October.

“The third, which is crazy, is a noise disc, with different aspects and environments,” he added.

“All based on experiences on a stage or on my paths, in situations where noise is present and to which we are so accustomed that we don’t pay attention.”

Whatever the case, it seems that fans won’t be left wanting when it comes to new material or live concert footage from The Cure.

Check out The Cure’s performance of ‘Disintegration’:

The Cure @ Sydney Opera House, Melbourne 30/05/19 Setlist

‘Delirious Night’

‘Fear Of Ghosts’

‘Noheart’

‘Esten’

‘2 Late’

‘Out Of Mind’

‘Babble’

Disintegration:

‘Plainsong’

‘Pictures Of You’

‘Closedown’

‘Lovesong’

‘Last Dance’

‘Lullaby’

‘Fascination Street’

‘Prayers For Rain’

‘The Same Deep Water As You’

‘Disintegration’

‘Homesick’

‘Untitled’

Encore:

‘Burn’

‘Three Imaginary Boys’

‘Pirate Ships’