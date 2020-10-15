The Flaming Lips have been at the forefront of social distancing requirements for many years now. With an expansive plastic “space bubble” featured as a staple element in the band’s live performances.

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the band have upped the ante of their space bubble signature. They’ve performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with both the band and a guest audience in their own bubble. Last night, the stakes were raised, and they performed a fully-fledged concert with everyone in bubbles.

The band played a triumphant hometown show at Oklahoma City venue the Criterion earlier this week. As Brooklyn Vegan report, the momentous gig was both a test for a large-scale bubble gig and also a music video shoot.

During the performance the band cracked off a performance of their songs ‘Brother Eye’ and ‘Assassins Of Youth’ take from their most recent album, the excellent American Head. Running through both songs twice. From what we’ve seen captured in a sea of Instagram posts, the whole affair looked like a total ball.

“I mean, it seems absurd, but we at first were just doing it as not a joke, but just as a kind of funny thing, and now it’s becoming kind of serious and real,” frontman Wayne Coyne explained earlier this month, adding, “I’m not suggesting the whole world should do it this way. I’m just saying the Flaming Lips can try it this way.”

View this post on Instagram Yessss!!! Last night at @criterionokc !!! Thank you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5) on Oct 13, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

