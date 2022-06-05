The Kid LAROI has been forced to postpone his first headline show in Brisbane due to illness.

Originally scheduled for Monday, June 6th, the first Riverstage concert will instead go ahead on Wednesday, June 8th. At this stage Tuesday’s show will go ahead as scheduled.

This follows on from The Kid LAROI’s postponed shows in Melbourne on Friday, June 3rd and Saturday, June 4th. Those shows have been rescheduled to Friday, June 10th and Sunday, June 12th.

The Kid LAROI – real name Charlton Howard – broke the news of his illness 40 minutes after his scheduled stage time on Friday night, infuriating fans waiting for the show to begin.

“I woke up this morning feeling really sick. I immediately took a COVID test and it came back negative. I got to the arena and took another COVID test – it came back negative again so I went out and did the sound check.” he said in a statement, adding that while he felt a little better shortly afterwards, his condition deteriorated after the soundcheck.

“I wanted to perform still, so we called the doctors and had them bring an IV drip and some extra stuff to try and help. As the night went on, it got worse to the point where it was hard for me to stand up and go to the bathroom.” he said.

Fans suspected Howard may have been feeling a little hungover after being seen partying at various Melbourne venues the previous night, however footage that emerged on TikTok of the chart-topper’s soundcheck told a different story.

“I’m feeling a little run down, so excuse me if it’s not the best,” Howard is heard saying on the first video uploaded by one of about 100 fans who witnessed the Melbourne soundcheck on Friday.

Tickets purchased for the original date remain valid for the new date. Ticket holders do not need to take any action. Those who cannot attend the rescheduled dates should lodge a refund request via point of purchase by Tuesday, June 7th.

The Kid LAROI End of the World Tour 2022

Tuesday 7th June – Riverstage, Brisbane

Wednesday 8th June – Riverstage, Brisbane (Rescheduled from Monday 6th June)

Friday 10th June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Rescheduled from Friday 3rd June)

Saturday 11th June – MyState Bank Arena, Hobart

Sunday 12th June – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne (Rescheduled from Saturday 4th June)