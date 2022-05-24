From releasing mammoth hits with Justin Bieber to chatting it up with Elon Musk, The Kid Laroi is really living the Hollywood high life these days.

While appearing on Fitzy & Wippa’s radio show this morning, the Australian rapper detailed the sound financial advice Musk gave him during a Saturday Night Live afterparty.

Laroi felt that the “down to earth” Musk was “approachable enough” to ask for financial tips. “So I went up, and I asked him, and he basically told me to invest in something that I love,” he recalled. “Which I thought was great advice. You know, obviously, you expect someone to give you like an entire plan. All right, that’s what you do.

But then I walked away realising like, damn, that is probably the best financial advice you could give anyone because if you don’t believe in something, then how is everybody else gonna believe in it? He could tell me something to invest in whatever. But if I don’t believe in it, then why would I do it, you know?”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Elsewhere in the interview, Laroi discussed the relationship with his girlfriend that spawned his latest single ‘Thousand Miles’, revealing that “it was about me kind of second guessing and not knowing if I was ready for the relationship.”

Laroi might now be hanging out with big celebrities but he hasn’t forgot his Sydney roots, as he alluded to while promoting his new Macca’s Famous Order last week.

“I’m a huge Macca’s fan and have great memories of visiting my local Macca’s in Waterloo, Sydney for a Frozen Coke on a hot Aussie day,” he remembered. “My all-time favourite Macca’s order is a Frozen Coke, Chicken McNuggets and Cheeseburger, but I’m definitely not about the pickle!”

The rapper’s Macca’s celebrity meal is available from Thursday, May 26th in all restaurants nationwide, and via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery, for a limited time only.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.