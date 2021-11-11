After being absent for four decades, ABBA have come back in a big way, with their long-awaited album Voyage bringing in huge numbers.

As per The Evening Standard, the Swedish icon’s new album has become the fastest-selling album in the U.K. in four years. Voyage has sold 181,712 copies in a mere six days.

That means ABBA have bested pop heavyweight Ed Sheeran: the singer-songwriter’s latest album, =, previously held the title of fastest-selling album of the year after selling 139,000 copies in one week, an amount ABBA have easily bypassed.

ABBA and Sheeran are currently followed by Radiohead’s special reissue Kid A Mnesia in third, It’ll All Make Sense In The End by James Arthur in fourth, and Still Over It by Summer Walker in fifth.

Released on Friday, November 5th, Voyage was the group’s first collection of new material in 40 years, following 1981’s The Visitors.