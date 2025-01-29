Punters heading to the 2025 edition of Party In The Paddock can now plan their weekend circuit.

In one week, the festival is returning to Tasmania with an amazing lineup of local and international artists across six stages in Carrick’s Quercus park, which is known for its beauty and serenity.

Festivalgoers can peruse all of the important information for Party in the Paddock 2025 here.

Below are the set times, posted on social media by the festival’s organisers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PARTY IN THE PADDOCK (@partyinthepaddock)

The lineup includes Empire Of The Sun, Aurora, The Kooks, BRIT Award Nominee Amyl & The Sniffers, Oliver Tree, Angie McMahon, Role Model and Thelma Plum, who will perform on The Paddock Stage.

The Bigtop stage will be hosting live DJs and electronic acts such as Sam Alfred, Willaris. K, Running Touch, Nina Las Vegas, Sumner (DJ set), Foura and Lo’99.

Vibestown Stage will throw a party of alternative and indie performers like Slowly Slowly, The Dreggs, Babe Rainbow, Sycco, Floodlights, Full Flower Moon Band and Kobie Dee.

For those looking for a laugh and artist insights, you can visit the Silvertongue Stage and The Bullpen. The latter dares to feature more unorthodox acts like Doof Stick Pageant andBull Riding Comp’s.

To discover and support Tasmanian acts in an “intimate acoustic setting”, head to the Little Island Rising showcase.

Making their Party In The Paddock debut is Hobart indie-rock band Middle Parms, who won this year’s triple j Unearthed competition. The band is influenced by Coldplay, The Whitlams, and Ocean Alley.

Middle Parms expressed their elation, “After an incredible 2024, we are pumped to keep the ball rolling into 2025 playing for you guys at PITP! What a perfect way to start the year!”

Quercus Park is just 25 minutes from Launceston. Bus services are available from Brisbane Street in Launceston, with on-site parking available for day visitors. Overnight visitors can camp at the pictureqsue Mellow Meadow.

Party In The Paddock runs from Thursday, February 6th–Friday, February 9th.