Punters heading to the 2025 edition of Party In The Paddock can now plan their weekend circuit.
In one week, the festival is returning to Tasmania with an amazing lineup of local and international artists across six stages in Carrick’s Quercus park, which is known for its beauty and serenity.
Festivalgoers can peruse all of the important information for Party in the Paddock 2025 here.
Below are the set times, posted on social media by the festival’s organisers.
The lineup includes Empire Of The Sun, Aurora, The Kooks, BRIT Award Nominee Amyl & The Sniffers, Oliver Tree, Angie McMahon, Role Model and Thelma Plum, who will perform on The Paddock Stage.
The Bigtop stage will be hosting live DJs and electronic acts such as Sam Alfred, Willaris. K, Running Touch, Nina Las Vegas, Sumner (DJ set), Foura and Lo’99.
Vibestown Stage will throw a party of alternative and indie performers like Slowly Slowly, The Dreggs, Babe Rainbow, Sycco, Floodlights, Full Flower Moon Band and Kobie Dee.
For those looking for a laugh and artist insights, you can visit the Silvertongue Stage and The Bullpen. The latter dares to feature more unorthodox acts like Doof Stick Pageant andBull Riding Comp’s.
To discover and support Tasmanian acts in an “intimate acoustic setting”, head to the Little Island Rising showcase.
Making their Party In The Paddock debut is Hobart indie-rock band Middle Parms, who won this year’s triple j Unearthed competition. The band is influenced by Coldplay, The Whitlams, and Ocean Alley.
Middle Parms expressed their elation, “After an incredible 2024, we are pumped to keep the ball rolling into 2025 playing for you guys at PITP! What a perfect way to start the year!”
Quercus Park is just 25 minutes from Launceston. Bus services are available from Brisbane Street in Launceston, with on-site parking available for day visitors. Overnight visitors can camp at the pictureqsue Mellow Meadow.
Party In The Paddock runs from Thursday, February 6th–Friday, February 9th.
When: February 6th–February 9th
Where: Quercus Park, Carrick, Tasmania
Tickets: On sale now via partyinthepaddockfestival.com.au
Party In the Paddock 2025 Festival Lineup
Featuring:
Quercus Park, 15 minutes from Launceston, Tasmania
Full Lineup
Empire of the Sun
Aurora (NOR)
The Kooks (UK)
Amyl & The Sniffers
Oliver Tree (USA)
Angie McMahon
Role Model (USA)
Still Woozy (USA)
The Rubens
Thelma Plum
King Stingray
Slowly Slowly
The Dreggs
Allday
Pond
Sam Alfred
Willaris K
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
Medium Build (UK)
KiNG MALA (USA)
DICE
Mildlife
Babe Rainbow
Boo Seeka
Sycco
Kobie Dee
Kah-Lo (UK)
Nina Las Vegas
Kito
Mo’Ju
Ruby Fields DJ Set
Sumner DJs
Floodlights
Full Flower Moon Band
The Southern River Band
A. Swayze & The Ghosts
Ra Ra Viper
Jerome Farah
Party Dozen
Play Lunch
The Beefs
Mincy
Chloe Dadd
Latifa Tee
IN2STELLAR
LO’99
Blusher
Foura
The Vovos
Velvet Trip
Radio Free Alice
Seaside
Queenie
Lucille Croft
Cool Out Sun
Devaura
Large Mirage
Surely Shirley
Jet City Sports Club
Dizzy Days
Holiday Mystics
Exiles
Ant Enoch
Laska Dry
Grace Chia
Jimi The Kween
Sasquin
Gÿps & Spice
Legal Noise
Bocce
Wöölworths\Flushot
Tai Harlii
Powder Keg
B. Raymond & The Gold Tones
Rabbit The Band
Rā Bellatrix
Flow Kobra
The Embers
Evangelo
Zac Henderson
Alec Smith
エミエミ (emi emi)
Baz & Grom
The Dolly Parton Experience
Rupert Bullard
Glitch Craft
Baltimöre Charlót
Eliza Bird
Morality Trope
Backyard Business
Spooky Eyes
John Murray
Oscar O’Shea Trio
Molly O’Brien
Monny
Princess Drip
Baker
Abby Wallace
Rosetntd
Tomma
Codey Cooper
Hunks
RiVaLu
Funeral Jeans
Mum and Dad
Middle Parms