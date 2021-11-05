THE PEOPLE Vs. is marking Ausmusic T-shirt Day this year by creating two limited-edition t-shirts featuring visuals from iconic Australians photographer Sophie Howarth.

The annual event to raise awareness and celebrate the best of Australian music takes place on Friday, November 19th. To do their bit for the cause, THE PEOPLE Vs. has collaborated with Support Act to bring out their special t-shirts: 100% of net proceeds from all sales will be donated to the organisation, who deliver crisis relief and mental health services to those doing it tough.

Howarth became famous for her historic documentation of the underground festival and music scene in the 90’s and 00’s, capturing all the chaos and excitement of that era. She’s also snapped intimate portraits of the likes of Nirvana, Sonic Youth, Silverchair, and Nick Cave.

Her collaboration with THE PEOPLE Vs. visually pays tribute to the idealisms championed by those early Aussie festival years and the profound impact it had on shaping an entire generation’s alternative subculture. The t-shirts feature iconography by Howarth at the 1996 and 2000 Big Day Out Festivals respectively.

Heath Mawson, THE PEOPLE Vs. Brand Director, revealed her excitement about the collaboration. “This collaboration is close to my heart; live music and festivals were a right of passage, your first taste of hedonism and all out freedom. People would pilgrimage from all corners and unite together in that moment for one thing, the music. Music has been and will always be one of the most uniting forces out there,” she said.

“The visuals from Sophie Howarth perfectly capture an expression of that pleasure, which sadly has been missing from the world these past few years. We wanted to remind people of that era of inclusiveness and how it represented part of the building blocks that shaped our misspent youth and the cultural DNA that is The People Vs.”

Check out the two limited-edition t-shirts at thepeoplevs.com, with both available to order now.

We’ve also teamed up with THE PEOPLE Vs. to celebrate Ausmusic T-shirt Day: we’re giving one lucky reader the chance to win a $1,000 gift card to spend at the Sydney streetwear label.