80s post punk icons The Psychedelic Furs are coming to Australia for three headline shows at the end of this year.

Beginning in Perth on Tuesday, November 15th, the English band will then visit Sydney before concluding the short tour in Wollongong on Thursday, November 24th (see full details below). This will be their first tour of the country since 2006.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, July 29th at 10am local time. My Live Nation members can access the exclusive presale on Thursday, July 28th at 10am local time.

Emerging from the fertile post-punk and new wave scene in the early 80s, The Psychedelic Furs have released eight critically-acclaimed studio albums over four decades. Their most recent release, 2020’s Made of Rain, still managed to reach number 13 on the U.K. Albums Chart.

Famed for beloved hits such as ‘Love My Way’ and ‘Pretty In Pink’, their popularity has endured with their music featuring in popular TV shows like Stranger Things (‘The Ghost In You’).

While Down Under, The Psychedelic Furs will also support Icehouse as they head out on a short national tour to celebrate Australia’s unofficial anthem, ‘Great Southern Land’, turning 40. The band will be the main support for Icehouse in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Check out ‘Love My Way’ by The Psychedelic Furs:

The Psychedelic Furs Made of Rain 2022 Australian Tour

My Live Nation presale Thursday, July 28th (10am local time)

General tickets on sale Friday, July 29th (10am local time)

Tuesday, November 15th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Thursday, November 17th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 19th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC*

Thursday, November 24th

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, November 26th

Brisbane Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD*

*supporting Icehouse