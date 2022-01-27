… The Governors Ball, that is; performing on Saturday, 11th June alongside Halsey, Benee, Flume, Denzel Curry, Roddy Rich and Shaquille O’Neal’s DJ alter-ego Diesel.

The band shared the announcement to their Instagram last night.

“What!? New York! @govballnyc More dates coming soon,” they posted.

The annual Governors Ball Music Festival has been held at Randall’s Island Park in New York City each year since its 2011 inception, with the exception of last year’s event, which was held in a parking lot in Queens.

The 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets to this year’s event are available via pre-sale now.

The Teskey Brothers performed with Orchestra Victoria at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl at the weekend, as part of the Live at the Bowl series.

Backed by the 45-piece orchestra, the show celebrated last month’s release of the album they recorded together, Live at Hamer Hall.

The event was also live-streamed on TikTok.

The brothers Teskey, Josh and Sam, have both been enjoying successful forays into solo music careers.

Both were scheduled to perform at the now-cancelled Good Times Festival next month – Sam as a solo act, and Josh with Ash Grunwald.

The band recently released a cover of Archie Roach’s ‘Get Back To The Land’, featuring acclaimed First Nations singer-songwriter Emma Donovan.

“Listening to the Teskey Brothers’ version of ‘Get Back To The Land’ gives me goosebumps,” Archie Roach said of the track.

“It’s good to see the Deadly Emma Donovan singing with Josh; their voices mesh. This version is just dripping with soul. To hear one of your own songs that has been taken to another level is really touching. I feel so humbled.”

Josh Teskey added: “This song is very special to all our hearts. Archie Roach – what a legend! He really hit a nerve with this one.”

“Something we’ve all felt from time-to-time while travelling, that yearning to get back to the land we know.”

The Teskey Brothers will perform at Bluesfest in April before heading to the US.