The Used are heading back in the studio and intend to release a new album this year, frontman Bert McCracken has confirmed.

Having just capped off a 25th anniversary tour with a one-off symphony performance at the Sydney Opera House, McCracken said the US giants intend to start recording a follow up to 2023’s Toxic Positivity around some festival dates this year.

During a recent appearance on the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast, McCracken said the plan is to get together in July and have the record completed by the end of the year.

“We’re gonna make a new record this year, kind of back to basics and reflecting on other records we’ve had where we just are jamming as a band,” McCracken said.

“I think back to basics for me just means getting in a room together and jamming. Coming up with parts, seeing what parts fit, seeing what parts don’t.

“In the past we’ve kind of had so many different experiences in the studio and the past couple of records have been like a song a day… I think that we’re [going to] let this one breathe a little bit. I think it’s gonna surprise people.”

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As well as new music in the works, The Used will also have a long-awaited reunion with My Chemical Romance at LA’s Hollywood Bowl in October. During the podcast, McCracken shared: “I’m sure that we’re going to rehearse with them and hopefully do ‘Under Pressure.'” Putting it on them! We’re ready.”

Before splitting in 2013, My Chemical Romance teamed with The Used to release a charity cover of Queen and David Bowie’s classic song in 2005 following a tsunami disaster in South Asia.

“How could we not play Under Pressure together, though?” he added. “It would be awful [not to].”