The Wiggles are staying in the headlines and in the Hottest 100 with another cover and a series of them on the way.

Coming in at number 1 on Triple J’s Hottest 100 this year (if you somehow didn’t already know) was The Wiggles with their cover of Tame Impala’s ‘Elephant’.

And it doesn’t seem like The Wiggles are slowing down on their covers any time soon.

They’ve now covered the number 14 song, Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba’s ‘Apple Crumble’.

Lucky for us, it has the usual flair we’ve come to expect.

The track features as part of The Wiggles’ collection of covers in ReWiggles, scheduled to release on 11th March.

One half of the album are covers of Wiggles songs from the likes of Spacey Jane, The Chats, San Cisco and DZ Deathrays.

The other half are covers of other artist’s hit songs, performed by The Wiggles.

Check out the amazing list!

DZ Deathrays – ‘Hot Potato’

Spacey Jane – ‘D.O.R.O.T.H.Y (My Favourite Dinosaur)’

Stella Donnelly – ‘Ba Ba Da Bicycle Ride’

The Chats – ‘Can You (Point Your Fingers and Do The Twist?)’

Emily Wurramara – ‘Dressing Up’

Polish Club – ‘Apples & Bananas’

Donny Benet – ‘Sicily (I Want to Go)’

San Cisco – ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y.’

Custard – ‘Do the Propeller!’

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – ‘Say the Dance, Do the Dance’

Dami Im – ‘Big Red Car’

Luca Brasi – ‘The Shimmie Shake’

Melbourne Ska Orchestra – ‘We’re All Fruit Salad!’

‘Elephant’ (original by Tame Impala)

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (original by Queen)

‘Apple Crumble’ (original by Lime Cordiale and Idris Elba)

‘Thunderstruck’ (original by AC/DC)

‘Pub Feed’ (original by The Chats)

‘Sunday Girl’ (original by Blondie)

‘Get on the Good Foot’ (original by James Brown)

‘Praise You’ (original by Fatboy Slim)

‘Brand New Key’ (original by Melanie)

‘She’s a Rainbow’ (original by The Rolling Stones)

‘Shipping Up to Boston’ (original by Dropkick Murphys)

Please, don’t throw your hot potatoes at me because you have to wait till March.

Because you can listen to The Wiggles cover ‘Pub Feed’ and Spacey Jane cover ‘D.O.R.O.T.H.Y. (My Favourite Dinosaur)’ now!