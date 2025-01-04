Has a new Drake track accidentally been leaked?

On Friday January 3rd US time, producer Conductor Williams shared a 20-minute video on his YouTube channel, which included a three-minute clip of a Drake called ‘Fighting Irish’.

In the video, which has since been taken down from YouTube, Drake can be seen rapping over Williams’ production while appearing to read lyrics off a phone that address a lot of the beefs and “situations” he was a part of last year.

The world fell in love with the gimmicks, even my brothers got tickets/Seemed like they loved every minute, just know this shit is personal to us, and it wasn’t just business,” he intones, seemingly referring to his very public beef with certain rappers last year.

“Analyzin’ behavioural patterns is somewhat suspicious/N***** was never happy for me when I run up the digits/Or when I’m breakin’ world records still, as I guzzle a Guinness.”

Later, he raps about gifting watches, which some internet sleuths have decoded as a reference to LeBron James. He then threatens to reveal secrets about the NBA megastar: “And n***** cried the blues for you, sayin’ it wasn’t malicious/ Talkin’ ’bout we family, well, I’m not the cousin to visit/ God forbid we ever got to tarnish your public image.”

He also appears to refer to the shooting at his Toronto home which left his security guard badly wounded back in May.

“N***** tried to light the front gate up, it wasn’t for Christmas/I said a prayer that morning for Sean, and it wasn’t religious,” he says. “It came from a place of desperation and utter submission/Rappin’ was over for now, it came like a sudden decision/I don’t give a fuck about you snakes or these other musicians.”

Although Drake doesn’t mention any other rappers by name, some hip hop fans believe he is referring to the famed Kendrick Lamar beef with the line: “This n**** pulled a rabbit out the hat and y’all love a magician/It’s funny to see you all rejoicing and hugging and kissing/What are we celebrating? I’ll rent out the club at Edition/Nothing was the same with all you bitches and nothing’s forgiven.”

Although the clip has been removed from its original source, it can still be viewed online thanks to some eagle-eyed fans because, of course, the internet is forever.

The video comes after Drake did appear to tease that he was working on new music a couple of weeks ago. So – could this be the start of it?