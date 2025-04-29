Due to huge demand, Tim Minchin has announced new dates for his upcoming Australian tour.

The revered Australian comic and songwriter, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his career-changing ‘Dark Side’ show, has confirmed new stops in Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth.

Tickets for the four new shows go on sale from 10am local time on Tuesday, April 29th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.

“20 years ago, ‘Dark Side’ took me from tiny cabaret rooms to the West End of London. In the years since then, I’ve pushed the boat out in as many directions as possible… and I’ve only been able to do so because of my fans,” Minchin said.

“They’ve never flinched as I’ve turned corners and reinvented myself, always engaging open-heartedly with whatever I have to offer. I’m the luckiest artist on the planet and I can’t wait to be back touring my home country with a big joyous show, spanning my whole bloody mad career.”

The tour announcement comes after Minchin announced his second studio album, TimMinchinTimeMachine, set for release on Friday, July 25th via BMG.

“Twenty years ago, when I fell into comedy, I put my hopes of a recording career on the shelf. After 2020’s Apart Together, I started thinking about properly producing some of the tunes I wrote in my prolific-but-obscure twenties,” Minchin said last week.

“I was just going to leak these tunes without fanfare, but when BMG heard them, they convinced me that they deserved an album of their own. Young-me would be very stoked indeed to see this project live.”

Tim Minchin 2025 Australian Tour

Friday October 31st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday November 1st

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday November 2nd

Palais Theatre, Melbourne (NEW SHOW)

Thursday November 6th

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane (NEW SHOW)

Friday November 7th

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)

Saturday November 8th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Thursday November 13th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Friday November 14th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Saturday November 15th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Sunday November 16th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra (NEW SHOW)

Friday November 21st

Perth HPC, Perth (NEW SHOW)

Saturday November 22nd

Perth HPC, Perth (SOLD OUT)

Thursday November 27th

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle

Saturday November 29th

ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney

Saturday December 6th

The Star, Gold Coast

Sunday December 7th

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba