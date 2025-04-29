Due to huge demand, Tim Minchin has announced new dates for his upcoming Australian tour.
The revered Australian comic and songwriter, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his career-changing ‘Dark Side’ show, has confirmed new stops in Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra and Perth.
Tickets for the four new shows go on sale from 10am local time on Tuesday, April 29th. Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.
“20 years ago, ‘Dark Side’ took me from tiny cabaret rooms to the West End of London. In the years since then, I’ve pushed the boat out in as many directions as possible… and I’ve only been able to do so because of my fans,” Minchin said.
“They’ve never flinched as I’ve turned corners and reinvented myself, always engaging open-heartedly with whatever I have to offer. I’m the luckiest artist on the planet and I can’t wait to be back touring my home country with a big joyous show, spanning my whole bloody mad career.”
The tour announcement comes after Minchin announced his second studio album, TimMinchinTimeMachine, set for release on Friday, July 25th via BMG.
“Twenty years ago, when I fell into comedy, I put my hopes of a recording career on the shelf. After 2020’s Apart Together, I started thinking about properly producing some of the tunes I wrote in my prolific-but-obscure twenties,” Minchin said last week.
“I was just going to leak these tunes without fanfare, but when BMG heard them, they convinced me that they deserved an album of their own. Young-me would be very stoked indeed to see this project live.”
Tim Minchin 2025 Australian Tour
Friday October 31st
Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday November 1st
Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday November 2nd
Palais Theatre, Melbourne (NEW SHOW)
Thursday November 6th
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane (NEW SHOW)
Friday November 7th
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane (SOLD OUT)
Saturday November 8th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Thursday November 13th
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Friday November 14th
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Saturday November 15th
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Sunday November 16th
Canberra Theatre, Canberra (NEW SHOW)
Friday November 21st
Perth HPC, Perth (NEW SHOW)
Saturday November 22nd
Perth HPC, Perth (SOLD OUT)
Thursday November 27th
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
Saturday November 29th
ICC Sydney Theatre, Sydney
Saturday December 6th
The Star, Gold Coast
Sunday December 7th
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba