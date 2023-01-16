Tom DeLonge has infamously always been fascinated by all things aliens, and it turns out he once tried to rope Muse frontman Matt Bellamy into going alien hunting with him.

In an interview backstage at the HeartRadio ALTer Ego festival (as per NME), Muse were asked if they’d ever “done a deep dive” on the blink-182 guitarist and the “alien situation.” While his bandmates didn’t know what to say, Bellamy had a surprising answer.

“Yes, I’ve gone real deep on Tom DeLonge,” he answered. “I’ve hung out with him, and I’ve really pushed him. Apparently there’s a warehouse in Vegas holding some weird alien shit that he’s going to take me to one day. I’m holding him to it, and every time I see him, he says he ‘can’t do it this week, maybe next week.'”

Bellamy continued: “‘Come on, take me there.’ “He’s got some bold claims.”

While the Muse man sounded slightly skeptical, the backstage interviewer added that DeLonge had actually convinced the government to “do some stuff,” a reference to when the Pentagon released several UFO-related videos back in 2020 after they were first released by the musician.

“That’s impressive. I like that,” Bellamy replied. “I think it’s good to lobby the government to look for aliens, they must be out there somewhere.”

DeLonge and Bellamy probably won’t be going to that Las Vegas warehouse anytime soon, with the former about to be very busy with blink-182.

After announcing their stunning reunion late last year, the classic blink lineup of DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus are about to embark on a mammoth world tour that will see them hit Australia and New Zealand in early 2024 (see full dates here).

Muse, meanwhile, are also heading out on tour, including a run of U.S. dates alongside Evanescence. They’ll also tour their home country and Europe, accompanied by Royal Blood, this year.