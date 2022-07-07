On Thursday, Tones and I posted a mysterious picture on Instagram of herself and an unknown individual, with both of their faces hidden by green squiggles.

“I have a new music out soon. It’s my first collab. Who is it with?” she asked in the post’s caption, adding that she wanted “wrong answers only.”

And fans really ran with that in the comments. “The Wiggles,” wrote someone.”Pitbull?” asked another. “Susan Boyle,” wrote someone else comically. One fan, however, had a much more reasonable guess. “Macklemore,” they wrote, alongside a fire emoji.

They’re probably right. Probably. After a period of social media silence last year, Tones returned to Instagram in a big way by posting a picture of herself alongside Macklemore.

“I ACTUALLY went thrift shopping with @macklemore today,” she wrote in the caption. “And tomorrow afternoon I’m gonna play music somewhere in Seattle!! Time and place will be announced tomorrow morning!! Let’s go!” That the picture showed the pair in a studio, rumours of a collaboration obviously arose.

At the start of this year, Tones then discussed her working relationship with the rapper with ABC, teasing that their collaboration would be released very, very soon.

“It’s been a long time coming since he first surprised me in Seattle in 2019,” she revealed. “He wanted me to record vocals on a track we’re doing together so I had to do that in person [in the U.S.].” “This year I might be finally releasing a song with my favourite artist – Macklemore.” she added.

Maybe that’s why she tried to extinguish the flames when the fan guessed Macklemore in the comments yesterday. “Haha I wish,” she replied.

While it’s probably Macklemore, that collaboration could never compare to someone else’s suggestion: “It’s Judy Dench,” a fan wrote hopefully. Make it happen, Tones.

The singer’s follow-up album to the massively successful Welcome to the Madhouse is expected later this year.

