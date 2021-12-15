There’s a new update to the Danny Carey story, with the Tool drummer set to appear in court as soon as January 12th.

Carey was arrested for alleged misdemeanour assault on Sunday, December 12th, at Kansas City International Airport. The musician allegedly got involved in a physical altercation with one of the airport’s security workers, with police reporting a “disturbance between two males at an airport terminal.”

A citation from the Kansas City Airport Police obtained by Billboard confirmed the earlier report that Carey had allegedly hurled a homophobic slur at the aforementioned security worker.

“(Carey) did intentionally cause … unlawful, offensive contact upon (name redacted) by yelling at the complainant, ‘You’re a f**king f**got’ repeatedly, and jabbed the complainant in the chest repeatedly,” the citation states.

Carey, who actually hails from Kansas, had been in the city to play drums in the stands on Saturday alongside the University of Kansas pep band during the college’s basketball game against the University of Missouri. It’s thought that he was at the Kansas City Chiefs home game against the Las Vegas Raiders the following day, as he was wearing the Chiefs’ NFL jersey upon his arrest.

Carey’s upcoming January 12th court date may affect Tool’s plans: the band are due to embark on a 2022 U.S. tour that month, beginning on two days before on January 10th in Eugene, Oregon. While the 12th is marked as an off day for them, they do have shows scheduled on the 11th and 13th in the Pacific Northwest. If you think it will still go ahead, you can find full ticket details for the upcoming tour at Ticketmaster.

This is a developing story so stay tuned for further updates as January 12th approaches.

Watch footage of Danny Carey being arrested at Kansas City Airport: