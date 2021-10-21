Travis Barker and Willow have discussed the importance of pop punk in a collaborative new interview. The pair were taking part in the latest Rolling Stone Musicians on Musicians feature when chat turned to their favourite genre. Pop punk has been experiencing a revival recently, with a new wave of talent spearheaded by Olivia Rodrigo finding success in the charts. And the blink-182 drummer has become like the Jack Antonoff of pop punk, working with everyone from Willow to Machine Gun Kelly. Willow shared her surprise at having Barker appear on her latest album, Lately I Feel Everything. “I didn’t even think for a second that you were going to be on ‘Transparent Soul,'” Willow said to Barker. “That was kind of like a far-fetched fever dream for me. When I actually got in contact with you, I was so honored by the fact that you were even interested.”

Barker returned the love, telling her how impressed he was with her style. “This is what she should have been doing all along, because it sounds so natural,” he said. “It sounds like who you are, every time I’ve met you or I’ve been around you. Then, when I got into the studio and added some stuff to it, had an idea for a bridge or whatever, it turned out to be a song I was really proud of.”

The pair then discussed the importance of the rise of pop punk. “I think that’s why pop-punk and rock music is so important during this time,” Willow said, asking Barker for his thoughts on how pop punk can inspire this current generation to rise up during difficult times. “Rock — and pop-punk especially — has more feeling in a way. It’s emotional music. It’s super honest,” he replied.

Willow agreed wholeheartedly. “Through those dark times and through that pain, music — specifically rock and pop-punk, for me — just hits me in that place of, like, full and utter expression with no filter,” she said. “Sometimes you need to let out that anger and sadness that you feel for the world, for yourself, and for everything that’s going on, so that you can be like, ‘OK, cool. I got all of that out. Now, let me try to make a change.'”

Check out ‘Transparent Soul’ by Willow ft. Travis Barker: