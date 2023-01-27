Roll up, roll up, it’s almost time for another Hottest 100! Triple j’s annual countdown of the Australian public’s favourite songs of the year is just one day away.

Artists – including Daniel Johns – have made their pleading pitches, voting is now closed, and the wait to find out 2022’s most popular song is almost at an end.

And if the internet’s so-called “most accurate” predictor of the Hottest 100 is to be believed, it could be huge year for Aussie artists. 100 Warm Tunas has predicted an all-Aussie top four, led by Flume’s ‘Say Nothing’, an acclaimed collaboration with fellow Aussie MAY-A.

According to the prediction website, Flume is likely to be followed by Gang of Youths’ ‘in the wake of your leave’, Ball Park Music’s ‘Stars In My Eyes’, and Spacey Jane’s ‘Hardlight’.

None are exactly surprise inclusions: all four are Hottest 100 favourites, with Gang of Youths appearing in almost every countdown since 2015. The indie rockers got all the way to number two in 2017 (‘Let Me Down Easy’), but 100 Warm Tunas thinks that coveted top spot will continue to elude them this year.

According to the website, the highest-charting foreign artist is likely to be Gorillaz in fifth with ‘New Gold’, although it should be noted that the song does feature Tame Impala. Other names to make it into 100 Warm Tunas’ proposed top 10 include Steve Lacy (thanks TikTok), Fred again.., and Spacey Jane. Again.

You can check out 100 Warm Tunas’ current top 10 below and see the full list here.

With under 24 hours until the countdown begins, the order is unlikely to change heavily. And considering the website correctly predicted The Wiggles to shockingly triumph last year, congratulations are probably in order, Flume.