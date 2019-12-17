Listmas is well and truly upon us, with triple j today giving us their list of the most-played acts on the airwaves this year.
If you’ve found yourself listening to triple j at all this year, the chances are close to perfect that you’ve heard a stunning mix of great local tunes, closely followed by some of the finest international acts on offer.
So much so is the beauty of triple j that we have a radio station that offers such a wide variety of artists, genres, and nationalities, all within moments of each other.
But have you found yourself wondering just what this year looked like data-wise? Have you wondered which artist you heard more or, or which artists damn near soundtracked your 2019?
Well, thankfully triple j have come to the rescue! Having recently announced their most-played acs on Unearthed radio, and the results of their 2019 album poll, the station has now unveiled which artists were heard the most in the previous 12 months.
As triple j themselves note, this list is obviously a little skewed towards artists who received a feature album spot, while releases which came out early on in 2019 obviously received more love than those that arrived within the last few months.
With this in mind though, it would come as no surprise that this year’s most-played artist was none other than Billie Eilish, who also topped the annual album poll with her debut record, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Closely behind though, we see an impressive list of acts, with the Hilltop Hoods, Catfish and the Bottlemen, G Flip, and Foals rounding out the top five.
Of course, it wasn’t all international acts, with 66% of local acts filling the list. Meanwhile, 17 female solo artists serve as 34% of the list’s make-up, while more than half of that number were Australian.
So what do we take away from this? Well, in addition to the fact that Billie Eilish was clearly a big favourite on the airwaves, it also gives us a bit of an idea as to what the 2019 Hottest 100 might look like.
With voting opening yesterday, the chances of the list following along with these results of the most-played are quite good. However, with Tones And I sitting down at number 11, we can only assume that the order might be switched up a little bit by the time the countdown comes around.
Check out ‘bad guy’ by Billie Eilish:
The 50 Most Played Artists on triple j in 2019
1. Billie Eilish
2. Hilltop Hoods
3. Catfish and the Bottlemen
4. G Flip
5. Foals
6. Hayden James
7. Khalid
8. Thelma Plum
9. Hatchie
10. Broods
11. Tones And I
12. Tame Impala
13. Stella Donnelly
14. Lime Cordiale
15. Post Malone
16. Hermitude
17. Bring Me The Horizon
18. Allday
19. WAAX
20. King Princess
21. Matt Corby
22. Ocean Alley
23. DZ Deathrays
24. Meg Mac
25. Skegss
26. Metyhl Ethel
27. Benee
28. Alex Lahey
29. Polish Club
30. Winston Surfshirt
31. Jack River
32. Maggie Rogers
33. Middle Kids
34. FIDLAR
35. Holy Holy
36. DMA’S
37. Flume
38. Montaigne
39. Ruby Fields
40. Clairo
41. Mansionair
42. BROCKHAMPTON
43. Ziggy Alberts
44. Yungblud
45. Rex Orange County
46. Dean Lewis
47. Juice WRLD
48. Ali Barter
49. Halsey
50. Cosmo’s Midnight