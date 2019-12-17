Listmas is well and truly upon us, with triple j today giving us their list of the most-played acts on the airwaves this year.

If you’ve found yourself listening to triple j at all this year, the chances are close to perfect that you’ve heard a stunning mix of great local tunes, closely followed by some of the finest international acts on offer.

So much so is the beauty of triple j that we have a radio station that offers such a wide variety of artists, genres, and nationalities, all within moments of each other.

But have you found yourself wondering just what this year looked like data-wise? Have you wondered which artist you heard more or, or which artists damn near soundtracked your 2019?

Well, thankfully triple j have come to the rescue! Having recently announced their most-played acs on Unearthed radio, and the results of their 2019 album poll, the station has now unveiled which artists were heard the most in the previous 12 months.

As triple j themselves note, this list is obviously a little skewed towards artists who received a feature album spot, while releases which came out early on in 2019 obviously received more love than those that arrived within the last few months.

With this in mind though, it would come as no surprise that this year’s most-played artist was none other than Billie Eilish, who also topped the annual album poll with her debut record, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Closely behind though, we see an impressive list of acts, with the Hilltop Hoods, Catfish and the Bottlemen, G Flip, and Foals rounding out the top five.

Of course, it wasn’t all international acts, with 66% of local acts filling the list. Meanwhile, 17 female solo artists serve as 34% of the list’s make-up, while more than half of that number were Australian.

So what do we take away from this? Well, in addition to the fact that Billie Eilish was clearly a big favourite on the airwaves, it also gives us a bit of an idea as to what the 2019 Hottest 100 might look like.

With voting opening yesterday, the chances of the list following along with these results of the most-played are quite good. However, with Tones And I sitting down at number 11, we can only assume that the order might be switched up a little bit by the time the countdown comes around.

Check out ‘bad guy’ by Billie Eilish:

The 50 Most Played Artists on triple j in 2019

1. Billie Eilish

2. Hilltop Hoods

3. Catfish and the Bottlemen

4. G Flip

5. Foals

6. Hayden James

7. Khalid

8. Thelma Plum

9. Hatchie

10. Broods

11. Tones And I

12. Tame Impala

13. Stella Donnelly

14. Lime Cordiale

15. Post Malone

16. Hermitude

17. Bring Me The Horizon

18. Allday

19. WAAX

20. King Princess

21. Matt Corby

22. Ocean Alley

23. DZ Deathrays

24. Meg Mac

25. Skegss

26. Metyhl Ethel

27. Benee

28. Alex Lahey

29. Polish Club

30. Winston Surfshirt

31. Jack River

32. Maggie Rogers

33. Middle Kids

34. FIDLAR

35. Holy Holy

36. DMA’S

37. Flume

38. Montaigne

39. Ruby Fields

40. Clairo

41. Mansionair

42. BROCKHAMPTON

43. Ziggy Alberts

44. Yungblud

45. Rex Orange County

46. Dean Lewis

47. Juice WRLD

48. Ali Barter

49. Halsey

50. Cosmo’s Midnight