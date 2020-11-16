In an eyebrow-raising discovery, it turns out vocal Trump supporter Lil Pump wasn’t registered to vote in the 2020 US presidential election.

Despite endorsing Trump via social media and even speaking at one of his campaign rallies, it appears Lil Pump didn’t actually cast a vote himself.

As reported by The Smoking Gun, Pump (A.K.A Gazzy Garcia) doesn’t appear as a registered voter in the records of his home state of Florida.

Since a house in Miami Beach is registered as Pump’s principal address, it would only be the Florida records that he would be listed on had he registered to vote.

According to The Smoking Gun, Pump’s absence from the records was confirmed by a supervisor at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department.

It’s certainly a surprising twist to the Trump and Lil Pump saga, given what an, ah, spirited supporter Pump seemed to be.

The rapper first declared his support for Trump late last month in a since-deleted Instagram story, yelling “Fuck I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, bitch ass n****? Fuck Sleepy Joe, n****! Trump 2020, bitch.”

Things only escalated from there, with Pump joining Trump at a Michigan rally the day before the election.

“I’ve come here to say Mr President I appreciate everything you have done for our country. You brought the troops home and are doing the right thing. MAGA 202020 don’t forget that,” Pump said at the rally.

In an amusingly on-brand line flub, Trump mistakingly referred to Pump as “Little Pimp” when introducing him to the crowd.

“Speaking of sound, music and other things, one of the big superstars of the world, Little Pimp,” he said, and wow, you really can’t make this stuff up.

