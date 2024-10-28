The Twilight at Taronga 2025 Summer Concert Series has revealed its lineup.

Sydney’s summer series will bring five weekends of live music from Friday, February 7th, to Saturday, March 8th.

The series kicks off with DMA’S on Friday, February 7th, followed by The Cruel Sea on Saturday, February 8th.

Australia’s indie-folk favourites Boy & Bear play on Friday, February 14th, followed by Justine Clarke on Saturday, February 15th, with her ‘Lil’ Twilight’ show at 10am. Peter Garrett and his band The Alter Egos take the stage on Friday, February 21st. The following night, David Campbell brings his new show, ‘Good Lovin’ and More’, celebrating classic soul, swing, and 1960s hits.

Aussie rock legends Spiderbait will bring their energy on Friday, February 28th. On Saturday, March 1st, Middle Kids perform their signature blend of indie rock with a touch of alt-pop.

Friday, March 7th, features a double header with Baby Animals and Killing Heidi. Wrapping up the series on Saturday, March 8th, is Bjorn Again, returning with their beloved disco hits.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 4th, at 10am local time via twilightattaronga.org.au. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Friday, November 1st, at 10am (local time). Register for pre-sale here.

Leila Davis, Divisional Director of Marketing, Communications, and Fundraising, said, “Twilight at Taronga is more than just a magical night under the stars; it’s an opportunity to support Taronga’s critical conservation programs and truly make a difference for Australia’s unique wildlife.”

Supporting artists include Finnoguns Wake (opening for DMA’S), indie/alt-rock band Loose Content (opening for The Cruel Sea), Sydney-based singer-songwriter Haley Holgate (opening for Boy & Bear), indie-pop artist Jem Cassar-Daley (opening for Peter Garrett), blues and soul powerhouse Karen Lee Andrews (opening for David Campbell), femme soul-punk band DOWNGIRL (opening for Spiderbait), dream-pop band EGOISM (opening for Middle Kids), and indie pop-rock band Joan & The Giants (opening for Baby Animals and Killing Heidi).

Twilight at Taronga 2025 Summer Concert Series

Tickets on sale Monday, November 4th at 10am (local time) via twilightattaronga.org.au

Proceeds contribute to Taronga Zoo’s new Wildlife Hospital

Friday, February 7th– DMA’s

Supported by Finnoguns Wake | Gates 6pm

Saturday, February 8th – The Cruel Sea

Supported by Loose Content | Gates 6pm

Friday, February 14th – Boy & Bear

Supported by Haley Holgate | Gates 6pm

Saturday, February 15th – Justine Clarke

Lil’ Twilight 10am | Gates 9am

Saturday, February 15th – Comedy Gala

Featuring Joel Creasey, Georgie Carroll (UK), Dave Thornton, Bron Lewis, and more!

Gates 6pm

Friday, February 21th – Peter Garrett & The Alter Egos

Supported by Jem Cassar-Daley | Gates 6pm

Saturday, February 22nd – Emma Memma

Lil’ Twilight 10am | Gates 9am

Saturday, February 22nd – David Campbell

Supported by Karen Lee Andrews | Gates 6pm

Friday, February 28th – Spiderbait

Supported by DOWNGIRL | Gates 6pm

Saturday, March 1st – Middle Kids

Supported by EGOISM | Gates 6pm

Friday, March 7th – Baby Animals & Killing Heidi

Supported by Joan & the Giants | Gates 6pm

Saturday, March 8th – Bjorn Again

Gates 6pm