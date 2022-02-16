The set times for the upcoming UNIFY Forever 2022 are here, with the festival just under a month away.

The lineup for the festival’s rescheduled dates in March was confirmed last month, with most of the original bill luckily remaining intact. UNIFY confirmed that this year’s festival would no longer be able to go ahead in January due to the rise in COVID positive cases. It was moved to its backup weekend of Thursday, March 10th to Sunday, March 13th 2022

The celebration of all things heavy music still has an all-Australian lineup, shining a light on the surplus of homegrown Aussie talent. And now they’ve announced the set times for the artists who’ll be taking to the stage next month.

Dregg and alt. headline the AM/PM pre-party on Thursday, warming up fans for the weekend ahead. Welcome To Country kick off Friday early doors at 12:30pm. Banks Arcade, Dream On Dreamer, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers and more fill the afternoon slots. From 7:50pm onwards, Waax, Ocean Grove, Trophy Eyes (performing their 2016 album Chemical Miracle in full), and The Amity Affliction should make it a night to remember.

Saturday is equally as packed with big names. Triple j Unearthed winners Future Static begin at 10:30am, followed by the likes of The Last Martyr, Mirrors, Short Stack, Teenage Joans, Yours Truly, and Slowly Slowly. Violent Soho then close Saturday night at 11pm.

Sunday promises a calmer day for curing hangovers with the acoustic Sunday Sessions. Banks Arcade’s Joshua O’Donnell is first up at 10:15am, followed by Alex Moses (Columbus), Bugs, and Slowly Slowly’s Ben Stewart.

Tickets can still be found for the festival via Ticketmaster.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN