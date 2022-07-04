The 2022 lineup for Vanfest has been announced, with the regional festival heading to a brand new location this year.

After battling COVID-19 challenges, the festival has decided to move to expand and move to a more accessible location this year. Vanfest took place in Forbes for the past eight years, with the event now heading to the iconic Mount Panorama in Bathurst.

And the festival has recruited a stellar lineup of acts to christen the new location. Hip hop legends Hilltop Hoods, Kiwi favourites Six60, ‘Dance Monkey’ star Tones and I, and acclaimed singer songwriter Tash Sultana are just some of the big names scheduled to perform at the festival.

Festival favourites like Hockey Dad, Mashd N Kutcher, and Masked Wolf will also be on hand to keep the crowd entertained. (see full lineup below). Tickets for Vanfest go on sale this Thursday, July 7th via the official website.

Promoter Matt Clifton acknowledged that it had “been a long road” to Vanfest happening again. “There are enormous amounts of challenges facing the industry, however, we remain dedicated to supporting the live music sector and delivering memorable experiences to our fans,” he said.

Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor also shared his happiness at the festival visiting the region. “I look forward to welcoming the patrons of Vanfest to our beautiful city and with so much to see and do, I encourage visitors to stay a little longer and explore everything that Bathurst and the surrounding region has to offer,” he said.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

VANFEST 2022 LINE UP

Tickets on sale Thursday, July 7th via vanfest.com

Hilltop Hoods

Tash Sultana

Tones And I

Six60

The Presets

Illy

Hockey Dad

Mashd N Kutcher

LDRU

Masked Wolf

The Buoys

Kinder

South Summit

The Delta Riggs

Lola Scott

Hanni

Loretta

+ Unearthed Winner