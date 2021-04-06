Get the latest Ruby Fields news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Ruby Fields has dropped her first single of the year, ‘R.E.G.O’ and it’s safe to say both the track and its music video were worth the wait.

Yep, the clip shows us Fields as we’ve never seen her before as she peers into her future by dressing up as an elderly woman.

Although she may still only be in her early twenties, the video sees Fields and a mate rock cardigans and canes as they get up to mischief in the city.

From drinking from flasks to skateboarding and getting matching tattoos, it seems Fields is keen to prove that the young at heart will remain adventurous no matter their age.

The song’s lyrics match the sentimental vibe of the clip, with Fields describing ‘R.E.G.O’ in a statement as “a nostalgic one for me”.

“I wrote rego one afternoon after reminiscing on my first share house with my best friend Erin,” she said.

“[It] really made me think about how all those problems we thought we had were barely an issue. I wanted to write this song to exist again in those moments”.

The new single kicks off what is set to be a busy year for Fields, who has also just announced her ‘License and Registration’ tour dates.

The four-date tour will see Fields take the stage in Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne for her first headline sets in well over a year.

Fans of Fields also have a new record to look forward to in the future, as she told Rolling Stone last year that she had intended to release her debut album in 2020 prior to complications from the pandemic.

Following the release of ‘Pretty Grim’ last year, ‘R.E.G.O’ serves as the second single from the upcoming album.

Check out the clip for ‘R.E.G.O’ by Ruby Fields: