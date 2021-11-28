‘Arrows’, the searing new track from Melbourne band Terra, is dynamic and driving alternative rock at its finest.

The uptempo anthem offers a great showcase for the powerful vocals of the band’s lead singer Cassie Jade, marking her as a rock vocalist to watch. Strong guest vocals are also provided by Alt.’s Daniel Cullen-Richards. ‘Arrows’ follows on from their recent well-received single ‘Frenemies’, which found fans at Kerrang, BBC Radio 1, Triple M, and Triple J.

“The imagery of arrows portrays a piercing internal catastrophization that slowly weighs you down and keeps you up at night,” the band explained. “The song explores a loss of confidence and gives a snippet of the battle against your own internal monologue.”

The music video for ‘Arrows’ sees the band tearing through the track in a dimly-lit living room. The clip was filmed and edited by Crow River Visuals, and directed by Jackson Bentley. The high energy and pounding rhythm recalls the early sound of Paramore.

‘Arrows’ is the first taste from Terra’s upcoming new EP Reverie. Set for release on February 4th, 2022, Reverie is turbulent and angsty, taking listeners on a mammoth emotional journey. It can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here. Reverie will also be made available as a limited run vinyl next year.

Terra are making sure to close out 2021 on a high – they’re performing at Knight & Day Festival NYE, alongside a packed lineup including Parkway Drive, Polaris, Trophy Eyes, Alex Lahey and many more.

They’ll then start the new year by playing Uncaged Festival in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney in February, alongside names like Wolfmother, You Am I, and Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band. They also have even more tour dates set to be announced, so stay tuned for updates.

Check out ‘Arrows’ by Terra: