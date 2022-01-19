Vlossom consists of two heavyweight Australian musicians: PNAU and Empire of the Sun’s Nick Littlemore and Cloud Control’s Alister Wright.

They now make blissful electronic music together as a duo, their new single ‘Open Your Mind’ being very aptly-titled. It’s a euphoric and loose song, inviting the listener to open themselves up to the dance floor and to open themselves up to the world. “This is about opening your mind to a new journey,” as Wright puts it.

‘Open Your Mind’ has already become a staple of Vlossom’s live set, with Wright being a magnetic and animated presence leading the performance.

It’s a highly danceable slice of disco, with slick synths and bass floating around Wright’s breezy and bright vocal. “We wrote (‘Open Your Mind’) in a state of bliss and happiness, letting music open our minds to the same moment,” Wright said. “We hope you can feel the same energy.”

Released on Lab78, the label from Littlemore and fellow PNAU member Peter Mayes, it’s their first single of the new year. It follows their debut EP from 2020, My Friend, which first showed listeners their wild and creative electronic world.

Vlossom band mate Russell Fitzgibbon helmed the creative direction for the song’s music video. Working alongside fashion and portrait photographer Rudolf Zverina, they envisaged a retro-futuristic vision. “I felt like this photo captured one of the most transcendental expressions which I was always looking for with this song’s art,” Fitzgibbons explained. “In the style, I wanted to keep it slightly retro-futuristic without being vintage.”

If you want to bliss out to Vlossom in person, they’re set to perform – COVID-permitting – at Yours & Owls festival in Wollongong in April (find full details about the festival here).

Check out ‘Open Your Mind’ by Vlossom: