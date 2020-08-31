Byron Bay singer-songwriter Yorke is back with another pop gem that’s already turning the heads of music tastemakers the world over; but it’s the video for ‘Gravity’ that’s stopped us in our tracks.

Teaming up with creative mastermind Giulia Giannini McGauran – who’s best known for her work with Alice Ivy, Meg Mac, Tones and I, and Alex Lahey – the video is a burst of colour. Directed by Giulia, the clip shows the strain in a relationship between “an alien and a human who are struggling to exist in one another’s orbit.”

The idea for the clip was devised in isolation, but after many hours preparing the set, which features no less than 500 stars and circles, the final offering is a glorious, danceable reprieve in a year packed with upheaval.

Check out Yorke’s clip for ‘Gravity’:

Yorke AKA Grace Hughes, said of the clip:

“The idea behind the ‘Gravity’ video was choreographed during isolation, and as restrictions started to lift, we were lucky enough to be in the same city at the same time to execute it properly.

“The whole crew was incredible and Giulia’s directing style (dancing along with me off camera) really brought out the best in my performance. Also, after painstakingly cutting out over 500 stars/circles, it felt like the biggest achievement seeing them look so fun on screen.”

Giulia added: “We wanted to show the pushing and pulling of this relationship, in a graphically simple but fun way to compliment the dancing and elevate the concept of gravity and space.

“By the time the filming date came around we brought in the incredible Tom Black on Cinematography and Gilda Jones on editing to bring the piece to life with us. It really was so wonderful that, out of all the restrictions we were able to create something and have such an amazing time doing it.”

‘Gravity’ was produced by Finnish producer Hank Solo (Lil Peep, ALMA) and Australia’s own Japanese Wallpaper, and mixed by ex-Death Cab For Cutie member Chris Walla. The track marks Yorke’s first release since her ‘Liberosis’ EP in March.