It’s now been almost two months since the tragic passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Such was his seismic impact on music that the tributes are still continuing to arrive for the musician, with Pearl Jam covering a Foo Fighters classic over the weekend.

During their concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, the grunge icons performed ‘Cold Day in the Sun’, taken from the Foo Fighters’ 2005 album In Your Honor.

‘Cold Day in the Sun’ was the first original Foos song that featured Hawkins on lead vocals, which made it fitting that drummer Matt Cameron replaced Eddie Vedder on vocals for the Pearl Jam cover.

“It’s never easy when you lose someone,” he said to the audience before performing the song. “As you get older, you’ll notice it starts happening more and more. It’s just where you are on the timeline and where your friends are on the timeline. But sometimes, like this, it’s so unexpected.

It also makes it harder because he was someone who truly, truly loved living life on this planet. I guess the one thing we can be consoled by is the fact that he never wasted a moment, and he did live his life to the fullest. We just wanted more of it.”

Hawkins passed away on March 25th in Bogotá, Colombia at the age of 50, just hours before Foo Fighters were due to headline Estereo Picnic Festival. Loving tributes soon followed for the musician, including a heartfelt drum circle at Aliso Beach in his hometown of Laguna Beach.

Red Hot Chili Peppers also recently honoured Hawkins during their headlining performance at New Orleans Jazz Festival, which they were playing in place of Foo Fighters.

Love Foo Fighters? Get the latest Foo Fighters news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Foo Fighters Observer or the Classic Rock Observer.

Watch Pearl Jam’s cover of ‘Cold Day in the Sun’: