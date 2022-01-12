The trailer for the latest A24 horror film has been released and this one features Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi.

X is scheduled for release on March 18th and the first trailer promises a very creepy watch. Helmed by Ti West (The House of the Devil, The Sacrament), the cast features Mia Goth (Suspiria), Jenna Ortega (You), and Brittany Snow (Prom Night) alongside Cudi.

The film follows a young group of filmmakers and actors who retreat to a secluded farmhouse in Texas to shoot a film. This isn’t any boring old film though – the group are planning to shoot porn.

The farmhouse’s owners are a reclusive old couple, who soon take a keen interest in their new young guests. As night falls, the couple’s intense interest swiftly turns violent.

“Dying to show you a good time,” the film’s poster teases and the trailer backs this up. Considering the pedigree of A24’s recent run of horror films – Lamb, False Positive, Saint Maud, The Lighthouse, and Midsommar – hopes should be high for X.

Kid Cudi has been getting more and more involved in film lately. Last year saw the release of A Man Named Scottt, a feature-length documentary about the rapper’s career. It focused on his journey from his iconic 2009 album Man on the Moon to the present day.

He also had a small but memorable role in Adam McKay’s buzzy new Netflix film Don’t Look Up, playing the on-and-off-again partner of Ariana Grande’s pop star character. Cudi even recorded a comical duet with her for the film’s soundtrack.

2022 is set to be a big year for him on the music front. Cudi has previously revealed his plans to release two full-length projects this year, which will follow his previous album, 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

Check out the trailer for X: