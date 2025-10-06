Michigan metalcore titans We Came As Romans are heading back to Australia in February 2026, bringing their monstrous headline show and new album All Is Beautiful… Because We’re Doomed to fans across the country.

Joined by special guests Caskets (UK) and Headwreck, the tour kicks off in Brisbane on February 6th before hitting Sydney, Newcastle, Perth and Adelaide. The run wraps with a huge Melbourne appearance on February 14th as part of ‘Life’s A Beach’ — a one-day heavy festival curated by Polaris featuring Thy Art Is Murder, Ocean Sleeper, Terminal Sleep, and Reliqa.

Formed in 2009, We Came As Romans have become one of modern metalcore’s most resilient acts. Across seven studio albums and more than 250 million streams, the band has evolved their blend of melody, electronics, and grit while maintaining their trademark sense of hope through hardship. Their latest record, released in 2025, is their second since the tragic passing of vocalist Kyle Pavone, and channels the band’s grief and growth into a cathartic collection that hits hard both sonically and emotionally.

A staple of global festival stages and support slots alongside Bring Me The Horizon, I Prevail, Parkway Drive, and The Used, the upcoming tour marks We Came As Romans’ first Australian headline run since 2023.

UK outfit Caskets bring their lush, post-hardcore-meets-modern-metal energy back to Australia following their own sold-out tour earlier this year. The Leeds five-piece are riding high off their sophomore album The Only Heaven You’ll Know and will cap off 2025 with a spot on Vans Warped Tour in Florida before joining the Aussie leg.

Local heroes Headwreck round out the lineup, flying the flag for Brisbane’s ever-thriving heavy scene. Known for their glitch-heavy production, soaring hooks, and explosive live sets, the quartet continue to carve their name into Australia’s new wave of heavy music after shows with Thornhill, Story Of The Year, and Invent Animate.

Pre-sale tickets go live Thursday, October 9th at 11am AEDT, with general sales from Friday, October 10th via Destroy All Lines.

We Came As Romans Australia Tour 2026

Supported by Caskets (UK) + Headwreck



General tickets on sale Friday, October 10th at 11am local time via www.destroyalllines.com

Friday, February 6th

The Tivoli, Brisbane (18+)

Saturday, February 7th

Metro Theatre, Sydney (Lic. AA)

Sunday, February 8th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle (18+)

Wednesday, February 11th

Magnet House, Perth (18+)

Thursday, February 12th

The Gov, Adelaide (Lic AA)

Saturday, February 14th

Riviera Beach Club, Melbourne (18+)

