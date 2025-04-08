UK rock outfit Wunderhorse have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand, locking in a string of headline dates this September in support of their latest album Midas.

Kicking off in Aotearoa with shows at Auckland’s Double Whammy and Wellington’s Meow, the tour then makes its way across the ditch to hit major Australian cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. It marks the band’s biggest run down under to date.

The tour follows the release of Midas, the blistering follow-up to Wunderhorse’s acclaimed 2022 debut Cub, and a record that’s cemented their status as one of the most exciting forces in British guitar music. Recorded at the legendary Pachyderm Studio in Minnesota – where Nirvana’s In Utero and PJ Harvey’s Rid of Me were also tracked – the album was helmed by renowned producer Craig Silvey and landed at No. 6 on the UK Albums Chart.

Frontman Jacob Slater says the band wanted Midas to capture the raw power of their live show. “We wanted it to sound like your face is pressed up against the amp,” he told The Guardian. “No frills, no polish – just pure, uncut rock’n’roll.”

That same chaotic energy defines their live sets too. “We like it when things go wrong,” Slater added. “When Jamie’s snare drum breaks or the amps cut out, there’s this moment where you want to disappear. But then you realise – this is where the magic happens.”

Slater is no stranger to chaos – he played Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook in Danny Boyle’s FX miniseries Pistol in 2022. Fittingly, the announcement of Wunderhorse’s tour comes as the Sex Pistols (featuring Frank Carter on vocals) tour Australia, performing Never Mind the Bollocks in full to packed houses.

Wunderhorse’s headline run promises to deliver their signature brand of rugged hooks, unfiltered noise, and fierce melodic sensitivity in full force. With a massive UK tour already under their belt and an arena run supporting Sam Fender, they’re firmly on track to become one of the most vital bands of their generation.

Tickets go on pre-sale Wednesday, April 9th at 10am local time, with general sale kicking off Thursday, April 10th at 10am local. Existing ticket holders for the previously scheduled Sydney and Wellington shows will be contacted directly with updated ticketing details.

Wunderhorse Australia & New Zealand 2025 Tour

Tickets available via handsometours.com

Wednesday, September 17th

Double Whammy, Auckland NZ

Thursday, September 18th

Meow, Wellington NZ

Saturday, September 20th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tuesday, September 23rd

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne VIC



Wednesday, September 24th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD



Friday, September 26th

Freo.Social, Perth WA