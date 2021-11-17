When you’re a large multinational company, you probably want to make your corporate party pop with a special celebrity guest. Just don’t hire Wyclef Jean as entertainment if his appearance at the Range Rover Leadership Summit is anything to go by.

The Fugees star gave new meaning to the line “Ready or not, here I come, you can’t hide” when he hoisted Joe Eberhardt, the President & CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, onto his shoulders before he proceeded to accidentally drop the poor fella on the floor.

Was that part of the planned entertainment? Probably not. TMZ managed to get a video of the unfortunate incident, which is awkward in the extreme (see below).

Luckily Eberhardt wasn’t hurt when he fell to the floor. He reportedly did leave the party early though, which is a very reasonable response to being dropped from the shoulders of a 90s hip hop icon in front of all your business mates. There’s really no recovering from that.

Jean hasn’t had a great time of it recently, after the Fugees announced a few weeks ago the postponement of their long-awaited reunion tour.

Back in September, the trio of Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel announced an unexpected reunion tour to celebrate 25 years of their seminal second album, The Score. They performed a special pop-up show in New York one day after the initial announcement, their first concert together in 15 years.

The tour proper was scheduled to start in Chicago on November 2nd but the group took to Instagram at the end of October to announce its postponement. They stated it was done “to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour are fully open so (Fugees) can perform for as many fans as possible.”

The rescheduled dates haven’t been announced yet, although they’re slated for early next year.

Check out ‘Ready or Not’ by Fugees: