The L.A. rapper had his home raided on Friday morning.

YG has been arrested on robbery charges as the Grammy Awards near closer and closer, it has been reported. The rapper, who is scheduled to perform as part of a special Nipsey Hussle tribute at the 2020 ceremony, was taken to L.A.’s Men’s Central Jail.

According to reports, YG’s home was raided before he was taken to jail, with bond set at $250,000. YG’s lawyer has denied all accusations.

“This arrest is one that caught YG completely off guard because there is no truth to them,” his lawyer told TMZ. “YG has no idea what investigators are talking about and we have not been provided with any details. We are learning about this case through the media.”

Funny how @YG gets arrested the weekend of the Grammy’s when he’s supposed to hit the stage in Nip’s honor. #LAPDtheBiggestGangHere — The Game (@thegame) January 24, 2020

If YG manages to get clear of these charges and back on deck for the Grammy’s, he’ll be sharing the stage alongside DJ Khaled, Roddy Rich, John Legend and more as the hip-hop industry pays tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

According to the Grammy Awards’ Executive Producer Ken Erlich, the tribute to Nipsey Hussle is celebrating the rapper’s impact and influence, snatched from the industry too early.

“An activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” he said. “There is no denying the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honoured to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many accomplishments to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

The Grammys are taking place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 26th U.S. time.