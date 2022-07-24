You have a lot to answer for, Stranger Things. After the show breathed new life into classic Metallica and Kate Bush songs through their memorable use in season four, a YouTuber has now combined them to surprisingly good effect.

It’s the latest wonderful work of Anthony Vincent, who Tone Deaf has covered in the past: he previously injected some heavy metal attitude into the festive period last year when he made Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ in the style of German metal titans Rammstein. Another recent highlight saw him cover the Eminem classic ‘Lose Yourself’ in the style of Linkin Park.

Now he’s performed Kate Bush‘s ‘Running Up That Hill’ in the style of Metallica (more specifically in the style of the band’s ‘Master of Puppets’).

Vincent was joined by Trivium and Ibaraki musician Matt Heafy and fellow YouTuber Steve Terreberry for the cover on guitar, with all three turning the ethereal pop of the original into a raucous metal banger.

Heafy, meanwhile, was in the news earlier this month after he praised his collaboration with My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way for breaking black metal’s “elitist mindset.” The musician mates got together for ‘Rōnin’, a track off Rashomon, the debut album from Heafy’s new black metal project Ibaraki.

“I knew Gerard would blow people’s minds… it’s the concept of the guy from Trivium and the guy from My Chemical Romance doing a black metal track together. It would break the elitist mindset of what black metal can be,” he said.

When they worked together, Heafy was suitably impressed by Way’s ability. “I was telling him about the things I thought I had to do and he told me, ‘No, that’s not what black metal’s about – it’s about breaking the rules and attitude!’ You don’t have to sound like this or that or burn down any churches… it’s about writing what you feel is right and making music from the soul.”

Love Metal? Get the latest Metal news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I learned so much from him, especially when it comes to this record. Gerard and I felt like outsiders looking into this genre (with admiration for) the torchbearers of the genre.”

For more on this topic, follow the Metal Observer.