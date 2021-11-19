The girlfriend of slain rapper Young Dolph has shared a heartbreaking tribute to her longtime love after he was shot and killed in Memphis earlier this week.

Mia Jaye, who is the mother of the rapper’s two young children, took to Instagram to express her devastation over the loss of her partner and the father to her children.

“Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few,” wrote Jaye on her Instagram story.

“Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome… because Lord knows I need them…”

In another post, she captioned a video of Young Dolph with their daughter, Aria: “How am i going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?”

“God give me strength,” she wrote in another Instagram story. “Adolph I love you with all my heart and soul.”

The young rapper was shot dead outside a local cookie store on Wednesday, November 17th. He was aged just 36.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The surveillance footage shows the two reported shooters, whose identities remain unknown. They wore masks and hoodies to hide their faces. One of the individuals had a Draco AK-47 pistol while the other used a handgun.

The two men immediately fled the shooting in a light coloured Mercedes and have yet to be found. As per the Associated Press, local police have launched an extensive manhunt to locate the two individuals. No information has yet been forthcoming regarding their identities or potential motives though.

FOX13 reporter Jeremy Pierre confirmed the factuality of the surveillance footage on social media. “These are pictures surfing the internet,” he stated on Twitter.

“I have gotten confirmation on the legitimacy of these photos from three separate law enforcement sources showing the gunmen responsible for killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph. In one photo you see the vehicle belonging to Young Dolph.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.