Young Thug has surprisingly revealed himself to not be a big fan of André 3000, despite both being born and raised in Atlanta.

For his work as one half of OutKast – arguably the greatest pair in hip-hop history – André 3000 has become an icon and influence to rising artists in the game. As a clear Atlanta success story, he’s also been seen as an inspiration from those specifically from the Georgia city.

Despite sharing much in common with him, Young Thug has claimed that he’s never even paid the rapper any mind.

As per XXL Mag, Young Thug made the surprising claim during an appearance in an episode of T.I.’s ‘ExpediTIously’ podcast. When the host likened Thug’s fashion sense to André 3000, he was met with a moment of honesty. “I can’t rap you two André 3000 songs,” Thug said. “I ain’t never paid attention to him. Never in my life.”

Not done with that flagrant claim, Thug went on to compare André 3000 to Elton John, of all people. He noted that it would be harder to get the ‘Hey Ya!’ singer for a collaboration than it was to secure his Elton John collaboration.

“The difference between Elton John and Andre is Elton John like to kiss ass, Andre likes his ass kissed,” Thug explained.

Hip-hop Twitter has been quick to defend André 3000, naturally.

Andre 3000 disrespect makes me sick. This man is one of the greatest musicians to ever live and deserves to be respected as such pic.twitter.com/RHgQa9n1ni — ZINO🇰🇪 (@Zino4th) November 27, 2020

André 3000’s legend should never be called in to question. From his flows, delivery, style and liberation of rap in the south, he will forever be one of the most iconic staples in hip hop’s entire history. With all due respect, what Young Thug says about him don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/hovz1t57Fs — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) November 27, 2020

Young Thug praising Elton John but disrespecting Andre 3000 don’t sit right. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) November 27, 2020

It’s even more surprising given that André 3000 praised Thug only two years ago. In a 2018 interview with Complex, he praised the rapper’s confident approach to music.

“He’s exciting,” he said. “There’s no box. He’s all over the place. To do those things he does, you have to have big fuckin’ balls. It’s almost harder than the guy who’s portraying hard, you know? It’s kind of mind-fucking people. It’s saying, ‘Don’t get too comfortable with me.’ That’s one of my mottos: Don’t let people get too comfortable with what you’re doing.”

Young Thug: “André 3000 wants his ass kissed” André 3000: pic.twitter.com/X8ceqRfXMF — WORLD SERIES CHAMPS (@_jaytrent) November 27, 2020

Thug also disagreed with T.I. citing André 3000’s impact on Atlanta hip-hop artists. “He’s who ally? Yeah fuckin right. Why you don’t rap like him? You don’t talk like him, dress like him, look like him. You ain’t trying to portray none of that,” he said.

