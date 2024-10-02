The pre-party for Yours & Owls’ 10th birthday celebration has announced its set times.

Head over to yoursandowlsfestival.com.au now to download the schedule and plan your festival experience.

Due to headliner availabilities, Yours & Owls is moving its main event to early 2024, In the meantime, organisers are putting on a 10th birthday pre-party at University of Wollongong on October 12th.

The event has also added a second stage, the ‘House Of JBL’, dedicated entirely to dancing.

Recent additions to the lineup include Sydney duo Cosmos Midnight (DJ set), Brisbane-based dameeeela, South Coast DJ duo Groove Society, and globe-trotting producer Little Fritter. Also joining are DJ Tseba, Sydney’s Willo, and DJs Rubix and Shytype.

These acts will join the already announced Peking Duk, currently on their own winter DJ tour, acclaimed electronic producer Alice Ivy, and rising star Ninajirachi (Ben Lee knows what’s up). Deep house masked hero Golden Features, Anna Lunoe, CXLOE, Hellcat Speedracer, and Running Touch round out the initial lineup.

Tickets to the pre-party bash are on sale now here.

Yours & Owls 2023 saw Chet Faker return to Australia for his first local live show since 2015. Ocean Alley, Oliver Tree, Vera Blue, and Earl Sweatshirt were just some of the big names confirmed to appear at the festival, while Flight Facilities and Pendulum also featured on the bill.

Due to headliner availabilities, Yours & Owls is moving its main event to early 2025.

We’ll bring you more updates about the next edition of Yours & Owls soon.

Yours & Owls 10th Birthday Pre-Party

Tickets available via Moshtix

For more information, visit yoursandowlsfestival.com.au

Saturday, October 12th

University of Wollongong, Wollongong, NSW

Lineup

dameeeela || Cosmos Midnight (DJ Set) || Groove Society || Little Fritter

The Gayday Spectacular || Tseba || Willo

And Your Shot Winners: Rubix || Shytype

Golden Features || Peking Duk

Alice Ivy || Anna Lunoe

Cxloe || Hellcat Speedracer || Ninajirachi || Running Touch