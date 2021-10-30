Content Warning: This article about Zayn Malik and his record label discusses family violence. If you or someone you know is affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Zayn Malik has reportedly been dropped by his record label after pleading no contest to harassing girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda.

According to The Sun, Malik has been dropped by his US record label RCA following being sentenced to probation over the September 29th incident.

A senior music source told The Sun that “a lot of people have tried desperately to get Zayn’s life and career back on track, but nothing has worked.”

The source continued: “So many people who have worked with him have just given up… he’s almost impossible to control or guide. A while ago his label quietly decided it was the end of the line for their relationship, and now this.”

Meanwhile, a second source further confirmed that Malik has left RCA, explaining that industry figures view him as “too much” to handle working with.

“He’s not with RCA anymore. He’s reached the end of the line with them, just as with so many other people before now — managers, agents, label executives,” the source said.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Loads of people believed he had potential. He’s a talent with good looks and lots of fans. But he’s just too much. Unfortunately, everyone who has tried to rein him in over the years has found it too much,” they continued.

“He’s so determined in his behaviour, some fear he won’t be satisfied until his career prospects are totally finished.”

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Malik was accused of grabbing Yolanda and shoving her against a dresser before calling her a “fucking Dutch slut”.

As alleged in the documents, he went on to tell Yolanda to “stay away from [my] fucking daughter”, referring to his and Gigi’s one-year-old, Khai.

Malik was also charged with harassing Gigi, having allegedly told her over the phone to “strap on some fucking balls and defend your partner against your fucking mother in my house.”

According to the documents, he also told a security guard “get the fuck out of my fucking house” before attempting to fight him.

He entered a no-contest plea to four summary counts of harassment, indicating that he refuses to admit guilt but will accept the punishment.

As reported by TMZ, he has been sentenced to 90 days probation on each count, which amounts to almost a year total. On top of this, he must also complete an anger management class and be screened for a domestic violence program.

Malik addressed the charges on Twitter, stating that he “agreed to not [sic] contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”