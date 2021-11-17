For those who are still trying to process the re-emergence of ABBA, Christmas has come early.

Having reunited for their new album Voyage which released earlier this month, ABBA’s resurrection has been met with a glowing reception.

It’s the group’s first new studio album since The Visitors in 1982, but without hesitation has launched onto the Billboard 200 and claimed No.1 for Top Album Sales and Vinyl Albums.

Yesterday, ABBA also revealed they will be releasing their first ever Christmas single ‘Little Things’ on December 3rd. The track is described as a “gentle reflection on the joy of Christmas morning and family time”.

The song puts emphasis on all the important elements of Christmas such as ‘giggles and screams’, stockings, friends and ‘the joy Santa brings’.

To add to the holiday joy, the group have also teased an accompanying festive music video, telling fans to “watch this space”.

In a modern reimagining of ABBA, the group will take their new tracks onto the stage as digitally created versions of themselves from 1979, on May 27th at the ABBA Arena in London. The arena is a custom built 3,000 seater, specifically built for the new technologies and effects that will be put on display. The special effect wizardry will also be accompanied by a 10-piece band.

The promoters have described the show as “a live music experience like no other… Built around ABBA’s timeless music and never-before-seen concert, so you can have the time of your life in general admission or have the option of a seat… You can even party in style in your own dance booth”.

Buying gifts for the ABBA fan in your life has never looked so easy this Christmas!

‘Little Things’ will be released as a single on December 3rd. In the meantime, you can listen to it as part of the Voyage album now.