An AC/DC video has surpassed the one billion views mark on YouTube but you might be a bit, um, ‘Thunderstruck’ that it’s not ‘Back in Black’.

The Aussie hard rockers have followed the likes of Metallica (‘Nothing Else Matters’), Guns N’ Roses (‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ and ‘November Rain’), Linkin Park (‘Numb’), and Queen (‘Bohemian Rhapsody’) by joining the YouTube Billion Views Club.

They done so with the music video for ‘Thunderstruck’, the lead single from their 1990 album The Razors Edge. The song reached number four on the ARIA Singles Chart, making it to number five on the U.S. Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart. It also placed in Triple M Melbourne’s Ultimate 500 Rock Countdown in 2010.

With its thunderous drumming and iconic guitar riff (probably one of the best guitar riffs of their entire career), ‘Thunderstruck’ has become a staple of stadiums ever since its release over 30 years ago.

The music video for the song was filmed at the Brixton Academy in London in August, 1990, one month before the official release of The Razors Edge. It gives fans and viewers a thrillingly close look at an AC/DC live concert. Fans throng the venue’s floor, also spilling out into viewing areas behind the stage.

A part of the video by David Mallet was even shot through the glass floor stage looking upwards at guitarist Angus Young as has passionately jives across the stage as only he can. All in all, there’s a reason it’s surpassed one billion views.

At the time of writing, the song has been watched 1,000,055,651 on YouTube. Feel free to watch it below and add to their total. What song by AC/DC will make it to the Billion Views Club next? Surely it has to be ‘Back in Black’, currently sitting on 791 million views.

