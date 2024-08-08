Amy Shark has released her new album, Sunday Sadness.

Sunday Sadness follows the release of 2021’s Cry Forever and 2018’s Love Monster, both of which topped the ARIA Albums Chart.

Shark’s album contains the singles “Can I Shower At Yours” (nominated for Best Single at the 2024 Shure Rolling Stone Australia Awards), “Beautiful Eyes”, “Loving Me Lover”, and “Two Friends”.

Sunday Sadness also features Shark’s most recent single, “My Only Friend”, a powerhouse collaboration with blink-182’s Tom DeLonge.

The release of “My Only Friend” saw Shark complete the trifecta of blink-182 collaborators, with the musician having previously worked on “Psycho” with Mark Hoppus and “C’mon” with Travis Barker.

Sunday Sadness has already received a five-star review from Rolling Stone AU/NZ, with the publication noting that Shark “makes it clearer than ever that she is one of Australia’s most remarkable pop songwriters.”

“Amy Shark has always been led by vulnerability, but what places Sunday Sadness in the lead of her long-player canon is that it feels more seductive than its predecessors. From glorious guitar lines to brain-tickling production elements, to her most quotable lyrics yet, Amy sounds more aware than ever of the chokehold she has over pop,” the review concludes.

Following the release of Sunday Sadness, Shark will hit the road to celebrate her new album on an Australia and New Zealand tour. Set to take place this October and November, she’ll bring ‘The Sadness Tour’ to Auckland, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth.

But before then, fans can help the Queensland-born artist celebrate her new album this week at several An Evening With Amy Shark events.

An Evening With Amy Shark will take place in Wollongong on August 10th, Melbourne on August 11th, Adelaide on August 13th, Gold Coast on August 14th, and Brisbane on August 15th.

During each evening, Shark will talk attendees through songs from Sunday Sadness, host a meet and greet with fans, and play a short acoustic set. It should be noted that tickets are strictly limited for these special shows.

Amy Shark’s Sunday Sadness is out now.