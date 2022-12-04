A group of angry Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster following the Eras tour ticketing fiasco last month.

According to The NY Post, a group of 25 “incensed” Swifties are suing the company for fraud and intentional misrepresentation, with a 33-page lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ticketmaster cancelled the general public ticket sales after seeing “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems” during presales, which left “insufficient remaining ticket inventory” for the general public sales.

Swifties reported website outages, extraordinary ticket prices and hours-long waits, prompting memes and even Netflix to joke about the disastrous ticket release.

The debacle has already reached a political level.

Per The Post, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti vowed to investigate Ticketmaster after his office was flooded with messages from irate Swifties.

Plus, the US Senate subcommittee that handles antitrust and consumer rights revealed it plans to hold a hearing to discuss concerns about Ticketmaster following the Eras sales errors.

Taylor Swift addressed fans who had been waiting for her response to the price gouging they’ve experienced at the hands of Ticketmaster’s monopoly power, saying, “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

The mega ticket marketplace did apologise to Swift and her fans, but it wasn’t enough for one group of diehard Swifties, who are claiming Ticketmaster “purposefully misled” presale ticket buyers when it “could not satisfy ticket demand.”

One such fan is Utah-based Julie Barfuss, who last month tweeted that she had spent more than nine hours attempting to purchase tickets on SeatGeek – which handled primary seating for several stadiums – before attempting the Capital One presale the following day. “Only to have my card declined because SeatGeek had charged over 40 transactions totaling $14,286.70 the day before,” she wrote. “No tickets and a card I can’t use.”

Spent 9+ hours on Tuesday on @SeatGeek site trying to buy @taylorswift13 tickets. Attempted again Wed for the @CapitalOne presale only to have my card declined because SeatGeek had charged over 40 transactions totaling $14,286.70 the day before. No tickets and a card I can’t use. pic.twitter.com/5nyUUMqCac — Julie I Make the Whole place SHIMMER 🦋 (@juliemchood) November 20, 2022

Barfuss posted about the lawsuit on Instagram, under the caption “Look What You Made Me Do”.

The Swifties are seeking $2,500 for each civil violation.