Austin City Limits has unveiled its 2025 lineup, featuring several Australian acts including Ocean Alley, Confidence Man, Empire of the Sun, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, and Spacey Jane.

New Zealand’s Leisure will also take the stage at the iconic festival later this year.

Joining the Aussie and Kiwi contingent are big names like Sabrina Carpenter, Hozier, Doja Cat, Luke Combs, The Strokes, John Summit, and Doechii.

The poster also features a mix of up-and-comers and legends, including Mk.gee, MJ Lenderman, Rilo Kiley, Modest Mouse, Car Seat Headrest, T-Pain, Wet Leg, Panda Bear, Djo, Magdalena Bay, Japanese Breakfast, King Princess, Passion Pit, The Dare, Jensen McRae, ROLE MODEL, and more.

Confidence Man, hot off their Coachella DJ set, just dropped a remix package of their UK Top 10 album 3AM (LA LA LA). They were also nominated for Best Live Act and the Global Award at this year’s Rolling Stone Australia Awards.

Ocean Alley, with their new single “Left of the Dealer”, is gearing up for a US and Canada tour this summer, including a headline show at London’s Alexandra Palace in September.

Empire of the Sun will promote their latest album Ask That God at ACL, which recently received a deluxe edition featuring a track with Lindsey Buckingham.

Spacey Jane is preparing to release their third album, If That Makes Sense, on May 9th, alongside a massive tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are back with “Balcony”, their first single of the year, landing just ahead of their US return next month.

Leisure, following the success of Leisurevision in 2023, is back with two new tracks, “Welcome to the Mood” and “Sundown”, offering a preview of their upcoming fifth studio album.

The sprawling music event takes over Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, across two weekends: October 3th–5th and October 10th–12th.

For tickets and details, head to the official festival site.