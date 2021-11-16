Kate Bush might have become a bit of a musical recluse in recent times but when Big Boi comes calling, it’s difficult to resist.

In a new interview with Mark Ronson on The FADER Uncovered podcast, the Outkast icon confirmed that he’s working in the studio with Bush.

“I have a monster hit with Kate Bush that I’m just holding,” he revealed. “It’s a dream come true and the people are going to fucking love it. It’s fucking incredible.”

That’s us sold. Big Boi has been very public with his admiration of Bush in the past, discussing her music at length. The hip hop star met her back in 2014 when Outkast were touring in London and Bush happened to be hosting a residency in the same city.

“I got tickets, me and my wife, and we went to go see her show that she had, played the live shows,” he recalled. “And so from there, I get invited backstage, we have some wine and we talk. And her kid is there, he’s about the same age as my kids, which is cool. And she signs an album for me and give me her number.

Big Boi then revealed how he casually set up their collaboration afterwards. “So after that, about a year or so pass, and I told her I was coming back, I just said, ‘Hey, when can we do a song?’ he said.

“Just send her a text every now and then. I talked to her on the phone, ‘Hello. Hello. So lovely.’ And so I came back and she’s like, ‘Let’s go to dinner.’ So we went and she took me to dinner to this cool little pub place where I had almond cognac. And we was both throwing them back. It was the coolest experience.”

He continued: “So we had dinner and then we’re like okay. Her son was going off to college and she was just like, ‘Okay, I’m going to try to get to something when I get my studio set back up.’

And so my manager, being the great, great manager he is, he reached out to her manager a couple years ago and was like, ‘Hey, we need to make this happen.’ And I just so happened to have the right song that is fucking phenomenal, and sent it to her.

And it had the words on there and she just had to sing the words. And then I wrote my verse and my boy Go Dreamer wrote her parts and wrote the hook. And it is incredible. It’s incredible.”

Sadly Big Boi currently doesn’t have a specific plan to release the “monster hit” with Bush, but did say that it will arrive “whenever I think they deserve it, I’m going to give it to them.” And in getting with the times, he also said that he hopes to incorporate an NFT element into any release.

Check out Big Boi discussing his love of Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’: